Social media users are particularly miffed with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra after permission is granted for IPL to continue their matches in Mumbai despite the latest government orders to curb the ominous spread of the COVID-19 virus in the state, an article published on Cricbuzz said.

A Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official recently confirmed that the Mumbai municipal commissioner has given his approval for the organisation of IPL matches in the city. The municipal commissioner also assured them that the lockdown restrictions introduced in the state will have no impact on the IPL games.

“We have had a call from the city municipal commissioner. The association has been assured that the lockdown measures will have no impact on the IPL games. The other cricketing activities will, however, have to be immediately stopped,” Cricbuzz quoted the official as saying.

However, the official confirmed that the IPL teams can continue to practice normally. “Any cricket activity that is a part of a bio-secure bubble will be permitted uninterrupted,” the official said.

Netizens fume over Maharashtra government’s hypocrisy to allow IPL while imposing curbs for others

The permission to allow IPL in Mumbai uninterrupted, however, sparked outrage among netizens, who questioned the decision of the Maharashtra government to allow IPL matches to happen in Mumbai while imposing restrictions for small businesses because of the worsening coronavirus crisis.

Netizens took to Twitter to express their displeasure over the government’s differing stance on IPL and the local businesses.

Highlighting the hypocrisy of the Maharashtra government, one Twitter user said, “Malls closed. Restaurants closed. 8pm ke baad everything closed. But sure, let the games begin.”

Malls closed. Restaurants closed. 8pm ke baad everything closed. But sure, let the games begin. https://t.co/jJQmTj5LDS — S. Sudhir Kumar (@ssudhirkumar) April 5, 2021

Several others too expressed their discontent with the government for allowing IPL to continue while placing curbs for private offices, restaurants, non-essential shops to be shut for almost a month.

So, you’re literally having a lockdown in Maharashtra with private offices, restaurants, non-essential shops to be shut for almost a month. But IPL goes on? https://t.co/9gLhLUf2c7 — Tishtriyā திஷ்ட்ரியா (@tishtriya) April 5, 2021

While small businesses struggling to stay afloat after a year of turbulence are expected to absorb hit after hit and be stoic in the name of social responsibility, exceptions are made for the businesses which can actually absorb the losses. What madness is this, @CMOMaharashtra? https://t.co/qhyLiUD5Iq — Reah J. (@PoisonOfChoice) April 5, 2021

Yes because personal responsibility & lockdowns only apply to the cowed down masses not the wealthy elite. https://t.co/594gnPVFxv — Captain Jack (@Saffronsamuraii) April 5, 2021

Mumbai is slated to host 10 games and some of them are on the weekends, including the first match, which is between the Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Six teams—Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Royals Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders—are scheduled to play their matches in Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium from April 10 to 24.

It is worth noting that 10 groundsmen at the Wankhede stadium had recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Maharashtra government announced lockdown restrictions in the wake of rising coronavirus cases

Following a cabinet meeting on Sunday afternoon, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government announced a few restrictions measures, including total lockdown during the weekends starting at 8 PM on Friday till 7 AM on Monday.

The permission for IPL to continue uninterrupted in Mumbai is allowed even as the state is witnessing a renewed surge in the number of COVID-19 caseloads reported daily. On Saturday last week, over 49,000 new cases were reported from across the state. A day later, Mumbai reported close to 10,000 new cases—the highest since the start of the pandemic.

The government issued a long list of stringent guidelines late on Sunday to ‘Break the Chain’ (title of their new campaign). Along with night curfews on weekdays, the state will go into complete lockdown on weekends starting Friday 8 pm to Monday morning 7 am.

The lockdown will impact the hospitality industry gravely, which was already struggling to recover amidst the pandemic.