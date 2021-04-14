Wednesday, April 14, 2021
News Reports
Updated:

Jammu and Kashmir: Krishna Dhaba reopens, almost 2 months after owner’s son was killed by Islamic terrorists

Krishna Dhaba was abuzz with activity on February 17 when Akash Mehra was shot at from a close range by Islamist terrorists. The injured youth was immediately rushed to SMHS Hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

OpIndia Staff
Krishna Dhaba which is popular among locals and tourists for its vegetarian cuisine, image via Indiatvnews.com
0

The Krishna Dhaba, a popular food joint in Srinagar resumed business on Tuesday, two months after the owner’s son Akash Mehra was shot dead by Islamist terrorists.

Ramesh Kumar, father of the 22-year-old who was killed in a cowardly attack by the terrorists told news agencies that he felt safe to reopen his food joint. Calling Kashmir his home, he said, “We were born here and have lived here all our life. Where else will we go.”

“Life is all about moving on. So I am back to work again,” said the owner.

The terrorist attack

The banned terror outfit Muslim Janbaz Force had claimed responsibility for the attack, as informed by Kashmir police.

As per a statement released by the terror group, Akash Mehra was killed because he was an ‘outsider’ who intended to get domicile status in Kashmir.

The incident took place in a high-security area that houses high-profile installations like the office of UN Military Observers Group for India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) and the residence of the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice.

Non-Kashmiris have come under constant attack by the Islamist terrorist outfits in Jammu and Kashmir. In October 2019, terrorists had shot dead five migrant laborers hailing from West Bengal in Shopian. Early this year in January, a jeweler named Satpal was shot dead by a terror group called The Resistance Front, a shadow outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group.

Political leaders under attack

After a remarkable decline in terrorist attacks, the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir witnessed renewed onslaught with the advent of summer. Early this month, a group of terrorists open-fired at the guard post of BJP leader Anwar Khan’s residence in Nowgam, North Kashmir. One sentry who was critically injured in the attack succumbed to his injuries.

In March this year, a Municipal council meeting in Sopore which was being chaired by Fareeda Khan, a BDC chairman and also State Secretary of BJP,  was attacked by unidentified terrorist/terrorists which resulted in the death of two people including one police personnel.

Srinagar news, Srinagar cases, Jammu and Kashmir hotels
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

