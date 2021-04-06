Jordan B Peterson appears to have discovered that a Captain America comic has been written where his ideas have been projected as part of the philosophy of the villain Red Skull. The clinical psychologist and author was rather shocked after he became aware of it.

The Captain America comic in question was written by one Ta-Nehisi Coates, an African American author. A user on social media shared the image of one of the pages of the comic while replying to Jordan Peterson on Twitter. According to those on social media, the concerned image is from the 28th issue of the Captain America comic.

The controversial Captain America comic (Source: Social media)

The comic describes a conversation between Captain America and another individual. Red Skull can be seen on a laptop screen offering sermons on “Ten Rules for Life”, which is an obvious jibe at Jordan Peterson who has authored the popular bestseller “12 Rules for Life”.

Furthermore, Captain America’s words leave little room for doubt that Red Skull is based on the clinical psychologist. Red Skull is described as someone who offers lectures on the internet. “It’s the same for all of them. Young men. Weak. Looking for purpose. I found the flag, you found the badge. They found the Skull,” says the protagonist.

He continues, “He tells them what they’ve always longed to hear. That they are secretly great. That the whole world is against them. That if they’re truly men, they’ll fight back.” It is a gross oversimplification of Jordan Peterson actually teaches, to put it mildly.

Peterson said, after his initial “What the hell” reaction about the matter, “Do I really live in a universe where Ta-Nehisi Coates has written a Captain America comic featuring a parody of my ideas as part of the philosophy of the arch villain Red Skull?”

The Marvel Universe, which Captain America is a part of, has become increasingly ‘Woke’ in recent times with politics invading entertainment spaces in the United States. It is not the only one which has become overly politicised with the Star Wars franchise and others traversing a similar trajectory.