Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Journalist who sought toilet routine of Mamata Banerjee in a Clubhouse discussion finally concedes BJP has worked on the ground in Bengal: Details

"Imagine the party which had no presence in the state reaching a position in which they are currently. You have got to give credit to the BJP. They have sidelined the left, nobody in the state is talking about the Congress party," Joshi was heard saying.

OpIndia Staff
Journalist Sakshi Joshi admits BJP has worked on the ground in West Bengal in a discussion on Twitter Spaces
Journalist Sakshi Joshi(R) admits BJP has worked on the ground in West Bengal
356

Journalist Sakshi Joshi, who had sought to know about the bathroom breaks and toilet routine of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee during the infamous Prashant Kishor Clubhouse discussion, has made a startling admission in an interaction on Twitter Spaces, a new service provided by the social media behemoth that facilitates audio conversations. Joshi admitted that BJP might have an upper hand in the Bengal elections because it has truly worked on the ground.

In her conversation on Twitter Spaces, Joshi said, “The way they have penetrated in West Bengal. Imagine the party which had no presence in the state reaching a position in which they are currently. You have got to give credit to the BJP. They have sidelined the left, nobody in the state is talking about the Congress party.”

“You find people talking about the BJP. The fight is between the BJP and the TMC. This is all because of their hard work…Their cadre is too strong,” said Sakshi, applauding the groundwork that the BJP did ahead of the assembly elections in Bengal.

Joshi also slammed the Congress party, stating that posting a few tweets does not amount to working on the ground. She said that BJP has been receiving support from the people on the ground because it has worked for them.

The words of praise from Joshi, who is otherwise a trenchant critique of the BJP, comes days after another audio conversation of which she was part was leaked on the internet. In that audio conversation, poll strategist Prashant Kishor reportedly admitted that an internal survey conducted by him showed BJP win in West Bengal.

On Saturday (April 7), audio clips of a Clubhouse conversation between Lutyens journalists and election strategist Prashant Kishor appeared on Twitter. Kishor, working for the ruling TMC, admitted that his internal survey results suggest a comfortable BJP victory in the West Bengal State Legislative polls.

As the audio of the conversation spread like wildfire, Kishor and journalists, including Sakshi Joshi, who had participated in the discussion, went into damage control mode, stating that BJP victory was never predicted in the conversation.

Sakshi Joshi seeks loo routine of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Amusingly enough, in that conversation, Sakshi Joshi had inquired about the incumbent West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s toilet routine to her election strategist. Joshi seemed to be in awe of Mamata Banerjee for her ability to control her bladder.

She inquired, “I was wondering as a woman. Mamata Banerjee arrives in a helicopter, speaks on the stage for an hour, returns to her helicopter and then lands at a different venue. Even there she speaks for an hour on the stage. When is she going to the washroom? When is she going for herself? This is my question.”

“I was thinking that we (journalists) have to (use the loo frequently) due to the excessive heat and intake of a large quantity of water. We have to go somewhere or the other. I have never seen her taking any breaks,” Joshi continued. An embarrassed Prashant Kishor jokingly asked, “Am I expected to answer this also?”

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

