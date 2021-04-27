On Thursday (April 22), a popular Kannada actress by the name of Shanaya Katwe was arrested by the Hubballi Rural police in connection to the gruesome murder of her brother. The actress had featured in several films such as ‘Idam Premam Jeevanam’ and ‘Ondu Ghanteya Kathe’.

As per reports, the victim has been identified as 32-year-old Rakesh Katwe. The Dharwad police informed that the actress had an inter-religious affair with a 21-year-old man named Niyaz Ahmed Katigar. However, Rakesh was opposed to their relationship.

An enraged Niyaz then plotted the victim’s murder, along with his aides Aman Giraniwale (19 years old), Altaf Mulla (24 years old), and Tousif Channapur (21 years old). Reportedly, the murder took place at Rakesh’s house in Hubballi on April 9. On the same day, the actress Shanaya Katwe was in the city to promote her film.

Cops arrested four accused, sent them to judicial custody

The victim was first strangulated and his body was and chopped into small parts by the accused. The police had recovered the decapitated head of the body from the Devaragudihal forest area. The other parts of his beheaded body were disposed of by the accused in Gadag road and other parts of Hubballi. The cops have now apprehended all the four accused in the murder case. They have also been sent to judicial custody.