In November 2020, BJP leader Kapil Mishra formed Hindu Ecosystem, a volunteer-driven initiative to spread information from the Hindu’s perspective on social media platforms. The group has started its work on the ground level with an initiative to clean temples across the nation. On April 3, Kapil Mishra gave a call to Hindus worldwide to go to the nearest temple and provide service or “Seva” to clean the premises. Acting upon his call, volunteers confirmed that around 300 temples would be cleaned under the initiative.
कल सुबह अपने घर के आसपास मन्दिर की सफाई का महाअभियान – देश भर के 276 मंदिरों में #HinduEcosystem— Hindu Ecosystem Official (@HinduEcosystem_) April 3, 2021
In his video message, Mishra said, “The first ground action under ecosystem is Clean Temple Clean Nation under which members of Hindu Ecosystem will go to a nearby temple on the first Sunday of every month and provide service to clean it. It will be a mandatory ground action for every member of the Hindu Ecosystem to take part in the initiative.”
कल सुबह से #HinduEcosystem का पहला Ground Action— Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) April 3, 2021
An overwhelming response
Mishra’s Hindu Ecosystem is widely active on a social media platform, and his call for ground action in temples worked perfectly. Since the morning of April 4, the hashtag #CleanTempleCleanIndia started to trend with videos and photographs of members of the Hindu Ecosystem cleaning local temples. Here are state-wise responses to the Clean Temple initiative.
West Bengal
Village-Nabagram, Murshidabad, West Bengal#CleanTempleCleanNation pic.twitter.com/yYFkATVdmx— Hindu Ecosystem Official (@HinduEcosystem_) April 4, 2021
Uttar Pradesh
भक्तेश्वर महादेव मंदिर अमहिया , गोरखपुर से 🙏— Hindu Nation 🚩 (@Hindu__Nation) April 4, 2021
टीम @Hindu__Nation 🚩#HinduEcosystem#CleanTempleCleanNation @KapilMishra_IND भैया जी के दिशा निर्देशों का पालन करते हुए 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Obm9xU2pGE
Maharashtra
Dharavi Devi mandir— Hindu Ecosystem Official (@HinduEcosystem_) April 4, 2021
Place – kashi gaav , kashi Mira , Mira road , Mumbai#CleanTempleCleanNation pic.twitter.com/qjfQa9bzva
Gujarat
घर से ही शुरुआत— Ramesh Solanki (@Rajput_Ramesh) April 4, 2021
मेरे फॅमिली के मंदिर भावनगर की साफ़ सफाई कर के मैंने भी @KapilMishra_IND भाई के #CleanTempleCleanNation का हिस्सा बनना@HinduEcosystem_ @HinduITCell #JaiSriRam pic.twitter.com/kLWDs3NPUO
बालकेश्वर मंदिर Niralanagar में आज हमें महंत जी के द्वारा गोशाला को साफ़ करने का लक्ष्य दिया गया जो हमने मिल के संतोषपूर्वक कार्य किया #hinduecosystem #मंदिरसफ़ाई #मंदिर#Lucknow#uttarapradesh #kapilmishra @KapilMishra_IND @HinduEcosystem_ pic.twitter.com/juzGrHkjgz— kapil kumar srivastava (@Absolutproluck1) April 4, 2021
Karnataka
नाम.महेंद्र सिंह राजपुरोहित— Mahendra singh (@Mahendr45238694) April 4, 2021
गाँव तुमकुर कर्नाटक
जय खेतेश्वर महाराज मन्दिर @HinduEcosystem_के अंतर्गत हिंदू सम्राट हम सबके चहिते @KapilMishra_IND भईया के आदेश पर आज तुमकुर कर्नाटक में मुजे मन्दिर साफ़ सफ़ाई करने का अवसर मिला 🚩#CleanTempleCleanNation pic.twitter.com/rmpE3Ye9IR
Telangana
Our 3rd temple activity for day.. we chose 4 different Hanuman Mandirs across Hyderabad today.— ProNaMo (@ProNaMoSeva) April 4, 2021
Jai Sree Ram @KapilMishra_IND ji#HinduEcosystem #CleanTempleCleanNation https://t.co/xgktSFxujF pic.twitter.com/o9G0ExlvvK
Madhya Pradesh
मुस्लिम बहुल क्षेत्र में आज़ाद नगर इंदौर(मध्यप्रदेश) करीब 400 साल पुराना बन्द पड़े शिव मंदिर की पूजा अर्चना की।@HinduEcosystem_@KapilMishra_IND@MODIfiedVikas#CleanTempleCleanNation pic.twitter.com/L4Qeeg8na8— Vinendra Mittal (@vinendramittal) April 4, 2021
Uttarakhand
#भगवान #श्री #बद्रीनाथ #मंदिर #देवभूमि #उत्तराखंड #घुघती में स्वचछता अभियान.. #जय_देवभूमि #जय_उतराखंड …🙏🚩#CleanTempleCleanNation pic.twitter.com/rsfwHOmRMC— Mahipal Singh Rawat (@MahipalRawat18) April 4, 2021
Jharkhand
मंदिर की सफाई…— Robin pandey 🇮🇳 (@MODIfiedRobin) April 4, 2021
साकेतपुरी कॉलोनी,हजारीबाग, झारखंड
हर हर महादेव 🙏@KapilMishra_IND भैया @HinduEcosystem_#CleanTempleCleanNation pic.twitter.com/jpJVkLUJpr
Bihar
District :-Madhepura— Hindu Ecosystem Official (@HinduEcosystem_) April 4, 2021
State :- Bihar#CleanTempleCleanNation pic.twitter.com/gewuapl8qq
New Delhi
पंचमुखी हनुमान मंदिर— Hindu Ecosystem Official (@HinduEcosystem_) April 4, 2021
न्यू दिल्ली #CleanTempleCleanNation@ishupandey pic.twitter.com/XHZqNU7F0b
Odisha
Plantation drive undertaken in the premises of Jhadeswari Temple near Siripur square, Bhubaneswar. We shall stand for building a holistic Hindu Ecosystem. Youths are in-charge.@KapilMishra_IND@HinduEcosystem_#मंदिर_स्वछता_अभियान#CleanTempleCleanNation #HinduEcosystem pic.twitter.com/zUEgUwuIws— Abhisek Pani (@abhisekpani691) April 4, 2021
Jammu and Kashmir
Baba nar Singh Mandir— Hindu Ecosystem Official (@HinduEcosystem_) April 4, 2021
Nowshera j&k#CleanTempleCleanNation pic.twitter.com/PJhcnapPsQ
Haryana
Shri mata mahakali mandir— Hindu Ecosystem Official (@HinduEcosystem_) April 4, 2021
Distt. Ambala Cantt , Haryana #CleanTempleCleanNation pic.twitter.com/KG7ifuUqMY
Mishra said that the members of Hindu Ecosystem will go to a temple every month and provide ‘seva’ in form of cleaning, maintenance or whatever services temple administration required.