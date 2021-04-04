In November 2020, BJP leader Kapil Mishra formed Hindu Ecosystem, a volunteer-driven initiative to spread information from the Hindu’s perspective on social media platforms. The group has started its work on the ground level with an initiative to clean temples across the nation. On April 3, Kapil Mishra gave a call to Hindus worldwide to go to the nearest temple and provide service or “Seva” to clean the premises. Acting upon his call, volunteers confirmed that around 300 temples would be cleaned under the initiative.

कल सुबह अपने घर के आसपास मन्दिर की सफाई का महाअभियान – देश भर के 276 मंदिरों में #HinduEcosystem — Hindu Ecosystem Official (@HinduEcosystem_) April 3, 2021

In his video message, Mishra said, “The first ground action under ecosystem is Clean Temple Clean Nation under which members of Hindu Ecosystem will go to a nearby temple on the first Sunday of every month and provide service to clean it. It will be a mandatory ground action for every member of the Hindu Ecosystem to take part in the initiative.”

कल सुबह से #HinduEcosystem का पहला Ground Action



Temple Cleaning By Hindu Ecosystem members – First Sunday of Every Month pic.twitter.com/s95kAr7Hle — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) April 3, 2021

An overwhelming response

Mishra’s Hindu Ecosystem is widely active on a social media platform, and his call for ground action in temples worked perfectly. Since the morning of April 4, the hashtag #CleanTempleCleanIndia started to trend with videos and photographs of members of the Hindu Ecosystem cleaning local temples. Here are state-wise responses to the Clean Temple initiative.

West Bengal

Uttar Pradesh

Maharashtra

Dharavi Devi mandir

Place – kashi gaav , kashi Mira , Mira road , Mumbai#CleanTempleCleanNation pic.twitter.com/qjfQa9bzva — Hindu Ecosystem Official (@HinduEcosystem_) April 4, 2021

Gujarat

Karnataka

Telangana

Our 3rd temple activity for day.. we chose 4 different Hanuman Mandirs across Hyderabad today.



Temple getting decked up for Hanuman Jayanthi ❤️@SheetalPronamo



Jai Sree Ram @KapilMishra_IND ji#HinduEcosystem #CleanTempleCleanNation https://t.co/xgktSFxujF pic.twitter.com/o9G0ExlvvK — ProNaMo (@ProNaMoSeva) April 4, 2021

Madhya Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Jharkhand

Bihar

New Delhi

Odisha

Plantation drive undertaken in the premises of Jhadeswari Temple near Siripur square, Bhubaneswar. We shall stand for building a holistic Hindu Ecosystem. Youths are in-charge.@KapilMishra_IND@HinduEcosystem_#मंदिर_स्वछता_अभियान#CleanTempleCleanNation #HinduEcosystem pic.twitter.com/zUEgUwuIws — Abhisek Pani (@abhisekpani691) April 4, 2021

Jammu and Kashmir

Baba nar Singh Mandir

Nowshera j&k#CleanTempleCleanNation pic.twitter.com/PJhcnapPsQ — Hindu Ecosystem Official (@HinduEcosystem_) April 4, 2021

Haryana

Shri mata mahakali mandir

Village . Bihta.

Saha

Distt. Ambala Cantt , Haryana #CleanTempleCleanNation pic.twitter.com/KG7ifuUqMY — Hindu Ecosystem Official (@HinduEcosystem_) April 4, 2021

Mishra said that the members of Hindu Ecosystem will go to a temple every month and provide ‘seva’ in form of cleaning, maintenance or whatever services temple administration required.