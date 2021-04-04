Sunday, April 4, 2021
Updated:

Temple cleaning drive: A nationwide initiative of Kapil Mishra’s Hindu Ecosystem

Kapil Mishra said that the members of Hindu Ecosystem will go to a temple every month and provide 'seva' in form of cleaning, maintenance or whatever services temple administration required.

OpIndia Staff
Clean Temple Clean Nation
Clean Temple Clean Nation drive across India (Images: Kapil Mishra/Hindu Ecosystem)
4

In November 2020, BJP leader Kapil Mishra formed Hindu Ecosystem, a volunteer-driven initiative to spread information from the Hindu’s perspective on social media platforms. The group has started its work on the ground level with an initiative to clean temples across the nation. On April 3, Kapil Mishra gave a call to Hindus worldwide to go to the nearest temple and provide service or “Seva” to clean the premises. Acting upon his call, volunteers confirmed that around 300 temples would be cleaned under the initiative.

In his video message, Mishra said, “The first ground action under ecosystem is Clean Temple Clean Nation under which members of Hindu Ecosystem will go to a nearby temple on the first Sunday of every month and provide service to clean it. It will be a mandatory ground action for every member of the Hindu Ecosystem to take part in the initiative.”

An overwhelming response

Mishra’s Hindu Ecosystem is widely active on a social media platform, and his call for ground action in temples worked perfectly. Since the morning of April 4, the hashtag #CleanTempleCleanIndia started to trend with videos and photographs of members of the Hindu Ecosystem cleaning local temples. Here are state-wise responses to the Clean Temple initiative.

West Bengal

Uttar Pradesh

Maharashtra

Gujarat

Karnataka

Telangana

Madhya Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Jharkhand

Bihar

New Delhi

Odisha

Jammu and Kashmir

Haryana

Mishra said that the members of Hindu Ecosystem will go to a temple every month and provide ‘seva’ in form of cleaning, maintenance or whatever services temple administration required.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

