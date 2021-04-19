In another case of religious intolerance, the relatives of a Muslim woman, hailing from Kerala, have reportedly hacked the former for marrying a Hindu youth, after getting romantically involved with him. The incident took place when the Muslim girl went to visit her parents at Kalanjoor in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. She was reportedly attacked by her own sister and brother-in-law, who were displeased by the interfaith marriage.

The Muslim woman from Kerala, who injured her arms in the attack was admitted to a hospital in Ranni. The police have registered a case against the accused duo and confirmed that they would record the victim’s statement soon. The police are yet to ascertain whether the assault was for property or is it a case of an ‘honour attack’.

According to the police, the couple had fallen in love and married each other on the 8th of last month. The duo was living at the Hindu youth’s place which was close to the girl’s parent’s house. On the day of the incident, the girl had gone to pay a visit to her parents. Her sister and brother-in-law were also present there. According to reports, an altercation between them regarding the distribution of their maternal property led to the assault.

Reportedly, the victim’s sister resented sharing the ancestral property with her sister. She fought with her sister and in a fit of rage, attacked her with a sharp weapon, leaving her badly injured.

The police has opined that though there were no ‘significant objections’ to the marriage, the events that followed seems to suggest otherwise.