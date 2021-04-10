Saturday, April 10, 2021
Lakhs of Muslims gather in Bareilly after Friday prayers demanding arrest, beheading of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati

Muslims are demanding action against Yati Narsinghanand after a video had emerged where he was heard criticising Islam

OpIndia Staff
Days after Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan called for the beheading of Dasna Devi Temple head priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati for ‘blasphemy’, lakhs of Muslims gathered in Bareilly demanding the same. After the Hindu priest made some comments criticising Islam and Prophet Muhammad, Muslim fanatics across the country are baying for his blood.

On 9th April after the Friday prayers, a larger number of Muslims gathered at the Islamia Ground in Bareilly, demanding for action against Yati Narsinghanand. Amid the slogans to behead the priest, clerics gave speech asking for his arrest.

Several Muslims shared videos of the incident on Twitter, where they referred to Yati Narsinghanand as a ‘Bhagwa Terrorist’.

Muslims are demanding action against Yati Narsinghanand after a video had emerged where he was heard criticising Islam. Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati was speaking at an event held at the Press Club of India where he had urged Hindus to be fearless in highlighting the characteristics of Prophet Muhammad.

“If Islam’s reality, for which Maulana says, ‘If you speak about Muhammad, we will behead you’, Hindus should get rid of this fear. We are Hindus. If we can about the characteristics of Lord Ram, and other Hindu deities, then Muhammad is nothing for us. Why could not we speak about Muhammad and speak truth?” Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati had exclaimed.

Proving his claims right, the AAP MLA had called for beheading him for his comments on Islam. Following his comments, Delhi police had filed an FIR against him for ‘hurting religious sentiments’, taking suo motu cognizance. Amanatullah Khan also had lodged a complaint against him.

Subsequently on 4th April, Delhi Police had filed an FIR against Amanatullah Khan also for threatening to behead Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati.

