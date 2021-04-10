Days after Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan called for the beheading of Dasna Devi Temple head priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati for ‘blasphemy’, lakhs of Muslims gathered in Bareilly demanding the same. After the Hindu priest made some comments criticising Islam and Prophet Muhammad, Muslim fanatics across the country are baying for his blood.

On 9th April after the Friday prayers, a larger number of Muslims gathered at the Islamia Ground in Bareilly, demanding for action against Yati Narsinghanand. Amid the slogans to behead the priest, clerics gave speech asking for his arrest.

Slogans asking for beheading of @NarsinghVani raised in a protest in Bareilly, UP



This was organized by mosques after Friday prayers



Dear @myogiadityanath, you already failed once in protecting Kamlesh Tiwari ji. Arrest these maulanas and shut down the mosques pic.twitter.com/AVnN7iC0zf — Rambhakt Vedic (@Vedic_Revival) April 9, 2021

Several Muslims shared videos of the incident on Twitter, where they referred to Yati Narsinghanand as a ‘Bhagwa Terrorist’.

Labbaik Labbaik Labbaik Ya Rasulallah 💚



Qaum ki ghairat abhi bhi baaki hai..

This protest happened at Bareilly's Islamia Ground for the arrest of Bhagwa terrorist Yati Narsinghanand.#ArrestNarsinghanand #OurProphetOurPrideOurHonour pic.twitter.com/zFvpzRMejg — Mujahid (@Osman__Ghazi) April 9, 2021

Thousands of people protested against the hate monger Yati #Narsinghanand Saraswati at Islamia College #Bareilly. Who had given a blasphemous remark against the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ.

لبیک یا رسول الله ﷺ ۔#ArrestNarsinghanand pic.twitter.com/JiFoFybDli — Mohd Atif Raza (@mohd_atif_raza) April 9, 2021

Muslims are demanding action against Yati Narsinghanand after a video had emerged where he was heard criticising Islam. Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati was speaking at an event held at the Press Club of India where he had urged Hindus to be fearless in highlighting the characteristics of Prophet Muhammad.

“If Islam’s reality, for which Maulana says, ‘If you speak about Muhammad, we will behead you’, Hindus should get rid of this fear. We are Hindus. If we can about the characteristics of Lord Ram, and other Hindu deities, then Muhammad is nothing for us. Why could not we speak about Muhammad and speak truth?” Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati had exclaimed.

Proving his claims right, the AAP MLA had called for beheading him for his comments on Islam. Following his comments, Delhi police had filed an FIR against him for ‘hurting religious sentiments’, taking suo motu cognizance. Amanatullah Khan also had lodged a complaint against him.

Subsequently on 4th April, Delhi Police had filed an FIR against Amanatullah Khan also for threatening to behead Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati.