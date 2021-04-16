Friday, April 16, 2021
Home Social Media While 'liberals' discuss usurpring Ram Mandir funds, they debate whether they should help 'Sanghis'...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

While ‘liberals’ discuss usurpring Ram Mandir funds, they debate whether they should help ‘Sanghis’ amidst rising COVID-19 cases

One Farhan answered, "I wouldn't. Pretty much everyone holds extreme hatred for Minorites. Let their Supreme leader save them".

K Bhattacharjee
While 'liberals' discuss usurpring Ram Mandir funds, they debate whether they should help 'Sanghis' amidst rising COVID-19 cases
199

The second wave of the novel Coronavirus pandemic continues to rage through the country. While people are discussing healthcare and ways to help people, liberals online are busy debating whether they should help ‘Sanghis’ in these trying times of Covid-19.

One person on Twitter with the username @pinkpaisley3 asked, which no doubt appeared to her a very poignant question, “Will you help a sanghi if it was in your capacity to do so?” The responses to her tweet is quite telling and emblematic of the hatred that festers in the heart of so many.

One Farhan answered, “I wouldn’t. Pretty much everyone holds extreme hatred for Minorites. Let their Supreme leader save them”.

Farhan says he will not help Sanghis
Farhan says he will not help Sanghis

Another said that she would help Sanghis but only because she wants to see them in solitary confinement for their crimes. Solitary confinement is one of the worst forms of torture where a person is kept in forced isolation without any human contact.

One suggests solitary confinement

One Arpan refused outright and said that he only helps those who believe in humanity. Ironically enough, Arpan does not appear to realize that he is engaging in the dehumanization of his fellow citizens, which always has devastating consequences.

Arpan says no

One Anindita said that she would give them the contact details of Ram Janambhoomi Trust authorities instead. “They live to destroy India,” she said while referring to ‘Sanghis’.

Source: Twitter

Some admitted that they were genuinely wondering whether they should. It is quite a bizarre situation in such circles.

Source: Twitter

Vijay Subramanian acknowledges that his mother will be disappointed with the person he has become but insisted, “They bought it upon themselves..universe being a leveller!” We can only say that we sympathise with his mother.

Source: Twitter

In case there was any doubt that they were referring expressly to the Covid situation, one user clarified specifically that it was in the context of Covid-19.

Source: Twitter

Even in times of Covid-19 surge, the desire to rob Temple funds reigns supreme. The Government has not said at any point that financial conditions are a constraint at this point. And yet, they want Ram Mandir funds to be used up anyway.

Instead of usurping Ram Mandir funds, they could have organised a fundraiser or suggested a new fundraising initiative to combat the Coronavirus pandemic. And people would have donated if the requirements were such. But common sense measures are not in fashion today. All they want is to usurp the Ram Mandir funds.

Let us be very clear here. If intentions were pure, new fundraising measures would have been suggested or organised. The first thought is never “Let’s use the funds people donated for a Temple!” The suggestion came from a person on Monday out of the blue and those from the same end of the political spectrum are simply running with it. None of them stopped for a minute to ask if there are other avenues that could be explored.

Source: Twitter

Naturally, Hindus were not pleased with the demand and responded in kind. And their responses were reasonable. Why not use funds from Waqf Boards and Church properties instead, why does it have to be the Ram Mandir? For such responses, ‘Sanghis’, which is really a euphemism for Hindus, are being accused of spreading hate.

Such unreasonable, and unfair, demands to use the Ram Mandir funds are quite clearly designed to instigate and defame Hindus. The purpose is not to help combat the Coronavirus pandemic, the objective is to inflame passions even under such critical circumstances.

The objective is to find another convenient excuse to demonise the Hindu community and unleash a propaganda campaign against the Ram Mandir. If there was ever any doubt about the intention behind the demand, the conversations that are currently underway do not leave scope for any.

While liberals debate whether they should even help ‘Sanghis’, they wish to usurp the hard-earned money Hindus have donated towards the construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Such hateful rhetoric really defies all conventions of civility.

As King Theoden says in the Lord of the Rings after the Orcs and Uruk-hai overrun Helm’s Deep, “What can men do against such reckless hate?” But even so, citizen-led efforts during this crisis demonstrates that there is still goodness in this world.

While liberals online continue to fester in their hate, people from all walks of life have come together to help their fellow citizens deal as much as they can with the misery that Covid-19 has unleashed. And a significant section of them are from Hindu organisations and ‘Sanghis’ who continue to work tirelessly to help people overcome this terrible tragedy.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCovid-19 second wave
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

US intelligence backtracks on Russian bounty claims, here is how media ran unfounded stories to damage Trump’s re-election bid

Dibakar Dutta -
A June 2020 article in NYT had claimed that Russia is offering money to Taliban-linked terrorists to kill US soldiers, a claim that has now been discredited.
Social Media

While ‘liberals’ discuss usurpring Ram Mandir funds, they debate whether they should help ‘Sanghis’ amidst rising COVID-19 cases

K Bhattacharjee -
Liberals online are busy debating whether they should help 'Sanghis' combat Covid-19 in these trying times.

Noida: Family of Muslim girl accuses Hindu boy of kidnapping, girl tells police she converted to Hinduism and married willingly

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Noida Police confirmed that the Muslim girl and the Hindu youth had been living together in Prayagraj for very long

The Logical Indian spreads fake news claiming BJP leader attended Kumbh despite testing Covid positive, issues apology

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Logical Indian (TLI) has apologised for spreading fake news about Uttar Pradesh Minister Sunil Bharala.

Shekhar Gupta’s The Print declares Instagram Reels casteist, claims dancing Savarnas marginalise Dalits through ‘modern casteism’

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Print article makes it abundantly clear that Instagram Reels are the next great enemy that must be overcome.

Derek O’Brien’s Clubhouse interaction exposes how TMC fears the prospect of loss in West Bengal: Three statements made and what they mean

Opinions Editorial Desk -
Perhaps to fire-fight what Prashant Kishor said, Derek O'Brien appeared on Clubhouse for a short interaction with select 'liberals'.

Recently Popular

Media

Aaj Tak to air public apology on 23rd April for sharing fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput, pay Rs 1 lac fine: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Aaj Tak has been asked by the NBSA (News Broadcasting Standard Authority) to air a public apology for fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
News Reports

Karan Johar’s Dharma Production fires Kartik Aryan, not to work with him again: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Dharma Productions said it was pushed to the wall by “unprofessional behaviour” of Kartik Aryan during shooting of Dostana 2
Read more
News Reports

Missionaries converted over 1 lakh people amidst the pandemic, claims to have planted more churches than all the 25 years of their work in...

OpIndia Staff -
Missionaries claim they used the distress faced by poor people during the lockdown to convert them to Christianity and build more churches
Read more
Crime

Andhra Pradesh man hacks family of six including two children to avenge the rape of his daughter: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Andhra Pradesh police confirmed that the incident was a fall out of a old feud between the accused and the victim family
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan on the verge of civil war as it bans TLP for violent protests over the arrest of its leader and Muhammad cartoons in...

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan Government has taken the decision to ban Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for their violent protests in the country
Read more
News Reports

TMC’s Mahua Moitra claims wishing Hindus on Hindu new year is ‘radicalisation’

OpIndia Staff -
While Moitra wanted to paint everyone who was celebrating the Hindu new year as 'radical', the hate for Hindus was actually more evident in her tweet.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
529,449FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com