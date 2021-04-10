Yesterday social media websites were rife with audio of a conversation between Lutyens journalists and election strategist Prashant Kishor that took place on audio-only chat application Clubhouse. The leftist journalists, presumably oblivious to the fact that they were having a conversation in an open room, uttered inanities that reinforced their dumbness and had the online world in splits. Now, a Marathi news portal has gone a step ahead in dwarfing the stupidity exhibited by the left-leaning journalists.

In its recently published article on the audio conversations, Marathi daily Lokmat stated that the discussion tool place in a physical Club House in Kolkata. It reported that a TMC meeting took place in the Kolkata based Club House where Prashant Kishore had reportedly admitted that PM Modi is winning the Bengal elections.

Elaborating on how the discussions of the ‘secret conversation’ went public, the article said that the “door” to the Club House in Kolkata was open, but none of the attendees was aware of it. It further added that because the door was ajar, not only journalists but even common citizens could eavesdrop on the conversations that were taking place among the attendees of the meeting inside the Club House.

Source: Lokmat

For the unversed, Clubhouse is an audio-only social media app, currently only available on iPhone, that facilitates voice communication through online rooms that can accommodate groups of up to 5,000 people. The app hosts virtual rooms for live discussions, with opportunities for individuals to participate through speaking and listening.

However, the Marathi daily Lokmat thought it is a physical place where TMC meeting was taking place when some of the journalists and common citizens managed to glean on the ongoing conversation as the “door” to the room was left open.

Clubhouse audiotapes between Lutyens journalist and Prashant Kishore goes viral on the internet

Left-leaning journalists in India had a moment of gaffe last night when they were caught having indiscrete conversations in an open virtual room on the exclusive audio chat app Clubhouse.

From Rohini Singh’s insistence that Lucknow offers the best variety of meat to Prashant Kishore’s grudging admission of PM Modi’s triumph in Bengal, to journalist Sakshi Joshi’s unhealthy curiosity about Mamata Banerjee’s toilet routine in the midst of her election rallies, to Ravish Kumar wondering why there is no anti-incumbency against in BJP in West Bengal after 10 years of TMC rule, the conversation was replete with cringeworthy moments that left its participants red-faced.

Without realising that the audio conversation on the Clubhouse app is open to the users of the app, Prashant Kishor said, “If BJP is getting votes, then, it is due to the Modi and Hindu factor. Polarisation, Scheduled Castes (SCs), Hindi-speaking people are the other factors. Suvendu Adhikari’s exit or my entry has no bearing on the election results. There are over 1 crore Hindi-speaking people here and 27% SCs. All of them are standing with the BJP.”

Sakshi Joshi had a nagging doubt about Mamata Banerjee’s toilet routine. She said, “I was wondering as a woman. Mamata Banerjee arrives in a helicopter, speaks on the stage for an hour, returns to her helicopter and then lands at a different venue. Even there she speaks for an hour on the stage. When is she going to the washroom? When is she going for herself? This is my question.”