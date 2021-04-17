Saturday, April 17, 2021
Home News Reports Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar blames Kumbh Mela for COVID-19 surge, says returnees will distribute...
News Reports
Updated:

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar blames Kumbh Mela for COVID-19 surge, says returnees will distribute Coronavirus as ‘prasad’

While taking potshots at Kumbh Mela that holds special significance for Hindus and comparing it with Markaz Nizamuddin, Pednekar revealed Maharashtra state’s unpreparedness in dealing with the expanding coronavirus outbreak

OpIndia Staff
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar compares Kumbh Mela with Markaz Nizamuddin, says the returnees will distributed the coronavirus like prasad
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar with Aaditya Thackeray(Source: Indian Express)
6

It appears that Shiv Sena leaders have decided to blame Kumbh Mela for their inadequacies in handling the coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra. After Sanjay Raut held Kumbh Mela responsible for the surging number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar had now slammed the organisation of Kumbh Mela, stating that those returning from the Kumbh Mela will distribute the coronavirus as ‘prasad’. It may be noted that Sanjay Raut had himself held massive rallies and roadshows in Karnataka ahead of a by-election today.

“Those returning from Kumbh Mela to their respective states will distribute Corona as ‘prasad’. All these people should be quarantined in their respective states at their own cost. In Mumbai also, we’re thinking of putting them under quarantine on their return,” Pednekar said.

Mumbai mayor compares Kumbh Mela with Markaz Nizamuddin congregation

The Mumbai mayor also compared the Kumbh Mela to the Markaz Nizamuddin event organised by Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi in March 2020 that had quickly become one of the most potent coronavirus hotspots in the country. Ms Pednekar claimed that the Kumbh Mela returnees pose a similar threat as those who returned to Maharashtra after attending the Markaz event.

“I have no idea who has gone there, who is coming back. I have no knowledge about the Kumbh Mela returnees. However, just like the last time when 27 Muslims that had returned from the event(Markaz Nizamuddin) that had happened in Delhi, the people returning from Kumbh Mela also pose a similar threat to the coronavirus outbreak in the state,” Pednekar said.

However, while taking potshots at Kumbh Mela that holds special significance for Hindus and comparing it with Markaz Nizamuddin, Pednekar revealed Maharashtra state’s unpreparedness in dealing with the expanding coronavirus outbreak. Pednekar’s utterances betrayed that the government has no idea how many devotees had attended the Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand and how they are coming back.

Maharashtra’s mishandling of the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak

Pednekar’s candid admission is a testament to the state’s woefully bungled handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Ever since the threat of the second wave of coronavirus loomed over the country, Maharashtra has been the top contributors to the total number of coronavirus cases in the country, reporting over 60,000 cases on April 16.

The situation is so grim that there are hardly any vacant beds, ventilators, ICU beds available in most cities of the state. The health system is under tremendous pressure as the COVID-19 cases continue to mount. There has been an acute shortage of Remdesivir—a key antiviral drug, and supplemental oxygen in the state. The scarcity of oxygen is particularly serious, given that Uddhav Thackeray asked IAF assistance from PM Modi to airlift oxygen from neighbouring states.

Even testing capabilities are under tremendous strain due to the inexorable rise in the number of coronavirus cases. Many testing centres have been witnessing serpentine queues as people suspected of being infected are lining up to get themselves tested.

This has naturally created a backlog in testing at several laboratories across the state. The spike in Covid-19 cases precipitated by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and state guidelines mandating negative RT-PCR tests for those working in public transportation, home delivery services, film shoots, roadside eateries, and other categories have likely played a crucial role in exacerbating the testing backlog in the state.

As the coronavirus crisis in Maharashtra worsens, the state government is busy in organising large-scale rallies. Recently, hours after blaming Kumbh Mela and ‘other states’ for the surge in new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was seen conducting rallies and roadshows in Belagavi in the bordering state of Karnataka for the upcoming bypoll.

Thousands of people were seen attending his rally even as Maharashtra continued to remain the worst hit by the coronavirus outbreak. The election rally saw brazen violations of COVID-19 norms, with people not adhering to the social distancing protocols and mask-wearing mandates.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Panic amid pandemic: Did we get complacent as we thought we got lucky

Nirwa Mehta -
As India struggles in second wave of coronavirus pandemic, a lowdown of how we all got complacent to the Chinese virus
News Reports

Christian pastor dupes Jalandhar family of Rs 80,000, converts them to Christianity on the pretext of healing cancer

OpIndia Staff -
Jalandhar Pastor Balwinder Singh duped a family of Rs 80,000 promising to cure a cancer patient, and converted them to Christianity

Watch: Muslim mob gathers at Dargah Bazar Ajmer after Friday prayers, demand arrest of Yati Narsinghanand, law against insult to Islam

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati has been in the line of fire ever since he made some remarks on Prophet Muhammad

‘Terrorists would have fired into your heart’: Cop in Kashmir arrested under UAPA for glorifying terrorism, resisting search and turning violent

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a Special Police Officer (SPO) under the stringent anti-terror law in Frisal village in Kulgam of South Kashmir.

We respect PM Modi’s call: PM Modi urges for snan at Kumbh to be kept symbolic due to COVID-19, Swami Avdheshanand responds

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi spoke to Juna Akhara Mahamandleshwar, Swami Avdheshanand and requested for 'Shahi Snan' at Kumbh Mela to be kept symbolic.

TMC’s Derek O’Brien opposes EC’s Covid campaign restrictions, says new rules very suitable to ‘Lutyens bungalow’ residents

Politics OpIndia Staff -
TMC leader Derek O'Brien criticized the Election Commission's new Covid restrictions in a press conference today.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Karan Johar’s Dharma Production fires Kartik Aryan, not to work with him again: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Dharma Productions said it was pushed to the wall by “unprofessional behaviour” of Kartik Aryan during shooting of Dostana 2
Read more
Media

Aaj Tak to air public apology on 23rd April for sharing fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput, pay Rs 1 lac fine: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Aaj Tak has been asked by the NBSA (News Broadcasting Standard Authority) to air a public apology for fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
Crime

Andhra Pradesh man hacks family of six including two children to avenge the rape of his daughter: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Andhra Pradesh police confirmed that the incident was a fall out of a old feud between the accused and the victim family
Read more
Opinions

Derek O’Brien’s Clubhouse interaction exposes how TMC fears the prospect of loss in West Bengal: Three statements made and what they mean

Editorial Desk -
Perhaps to fire-fight what Prashant Kishor said, Derek O'Brien appeared on Clubhouse for a short interaction with select 'liberals'.
Read more
News Reports

Rally of dead bodies, threats against CRPF, lying and scaring with ‘detention camps’ so people don’t vote: What viral audio of Mamata Banerjee means

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee was heard telling TMC worker Partha Pratim Roy to organise a political rally with the dead bodies to stir public sympathy
Read more
Law

Justice Chandrachud apologises to a lawyer, asks him to go rest since he was fasting for Ramzan

OpIndia Staff -
Justice Chandrachud of the Supreme Court apologised to a Muslim lawyer for not knowing that he had been fasting during the month of Ramzan.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
529,695FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com