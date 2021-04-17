It’s been a while since Muslim hardliners have been protesting against Dasna Devi Temple head priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati for his remarks on Prophet Muhammad. Endless calls for the beheading of the priest have been made by several Muslim groups and even mainstream political parties for his alleged ‘blasphemy’. In another such incident, Muslims gathered in huge numbers in Ajmer’s Dargah Bazaar after the Friday prayers, demanding the arrest of the Hindu priest.

The protestors shouted slogans with banners in their hands. The protest continued for an hour. According to a report by TOI, the protest was staged under the leadership of gaddi nasheen khadim (priest) Syed Sarwar Chisty.

Chisty in his address stated that the Dasna’s priest’s comment was designed to disturb the communal peace in the country at the behest of the “fascist forces known to all”. He demanded the immediate arrest of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati.

Muslims gathered at the Nizam Gate of Dargah lamented that though an FIR had already been registered in the Dargah police station regarding the matter, no action had been yet taken by the police. They threatened massive protest if nothing is done in this matter. The crowd was also heard demanding a law against any insult to Islam.

Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati has been in the line of fire ever since he made remarks allegedly against Prophet Muhammad.

Enraged by the Islamic fanatics openly calling for the murder of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, Hindus from various corners of the country are now coming together in large numbers to voice their support for the Hindu priest.