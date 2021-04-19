Monday, April 19, 2021
Home News Reports NCP leader Nawab Malik's false claims about Remdesivir supply punctured by Kirit Somaiya: Details
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

NCP leader Nawab Malik’s false claims about Remdesivir supply punctured by Kirit Somaiya: Details

Somaiya asserted that so far, Malik has not provided any evidence, or named any of the export units that have allegedly been prevented by the central government to sell Remdesivir.

OpIndia Staff
Kirit Smaiya busts Nawab Malik's lies
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya (L), Maha minister Nawab Malik (R), images via Twitter and India TV
133

Maharashtra’s Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday had launched a scathing attack on the opposition party in Maharashtra accusing them of hoarding Remdesivir- an antiviral drug being used for Covid treatment, by sourcing it from Bruck Pharma. The NCP leader furthered his allegation by repeating the claims in multiple media interactions on Sunday.

In a series of tweets on April 17, Nawab Malik had claimed that 16 export oriented units in India presently have over 20 lakh vials of Remdesivir and since the government of India has temporarily banned exports, these units are seeking to sell these vials in India. Malik claimed that the government of India is restricting these export units from selling and has ordered that only the 7 Pharma companies that are producing the drug should sell it. He called it a decision making crisis, alleging that those 7 Pharma companies are refusing to take responsibility.

Nawab Malik’s tweet

Kirit Somaiya busts his lie, shows Bruck Pharma’s approval letter

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has now come out to diffuse the baseless allegations made by Nawab Malik. Somaiya on Monday tweeted a copy of the official approval letter signed by the Commissioner of Food and Drugs Administration- Maharashtra State, giving a go-ahead to the distribution of the life-saving drug- Remdesivir.

The order dated April 17 to Bruck Pharma by Maharashtra FDA states, “…this is to inform you that the product Remdesivir for injection 100mg/vial manufactured by you…which is granted to you for an export purpose and was planned for an export is hereby allowed to be distributed under emergency and very high demanding situation of Covid-19 pandemic for Maharashtra Government supply or trade in Maharashtra State only, after complying the necessary requirements. Further you are directed to submit the details of production and distribution to this office.”

The approval letter addressed to Bruck Pharma by Maharashtra’s FDA as tweeted by Kirit Somaiya

The letter stated clearly that Bruck Pharma has the state government’s approval to supply the drug and there is no restriction by the central government in this regard. Somaiya asserted that so far, Malik has not provided any evidence, or named any of the export units that have allegedly been prevented by the central government to sell Remdesivir.

This has punctured the NCP leaders’ attempt to spread fake news, create panic in the state and malign the Centre to hide the failures of the state government. 

Congress sympathizer caught spreading fake news

Saket Gokhale, an ardent supporter of the Congress party was also caught spreading the same fake news through his Twitter handle. Unfortunately, his lie and deceit have received over 10k retweets on the social media platform.

Bruck Pharma vs the MVA government

Just after Nawab Malik attacked the Centre regarding ‘step-motherly’ treatment to non-BJP states and interrupting the supply of Remdesivir, the Mumbai Police on Saturday detained and questioned a director of Bruck Pharmaceuticals over the supply of Remdesivir vials. 

As per a statement, the Maharashtra unit of BJP had ordered Remdesivir from the company to be supplied to people in Maharashtra, but as soon as the company readied the product for delivery, the director was detained by the police accusing them of hoarding the drug. 

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, zone 8, Manjunath Shinge in a statement cleared their stance saying, “We had received information from our network that a huge quantity of Remdesivir made in Daman is being stored in Mumbai and will be transported out of the country by Air cargo. We all know how important the Remdesivir medicine is for treating Covid-19 patients and it’s a matter of life and death. There is a shortage of this medicine and its export has been stopped by the government. Hence, we acted swiftly and called the owner of the pharma company just to question him about where the medicine has been stored in the city. We acted in good faith for the larger interest of public.”

The director was later released when Devendra Fadnavis and Praveen Darekar produced the permission letter at the police station.

Praveen Darekar of the Bhartiya Janta Party who had accompanied Devendra Fadnavis to the police station had informed that the state minister for Food and Drugs Rajendra Shingne was in the know of the plan as the procurement and transportation of the drug required state govt’s permission, however, the MVA leaders continued to indulge in mudslinging to divert attention from their inefficiency.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRemdesivir supply, Bruck Pharma arrest, Mumbai Remdesivir online
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Congress leaders, others share old picture of Yogi and Amit Shah in Kumbh, accuse them of spreading Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Alka Lamba shares old picture of Kumbh to malign Yogi Adityanath and BJP, Netizens follow suit
Government and Policy

Yogi Adityanath steps ups efforts to ensure supply of medical oxygen, asks officials to maintain sufficient stock of Remdesivir and other medicines

OpIndia Staff -
The UP government has ordered the setting up of 10 oxygen plants for an unabated supply of medical oxygen to all hospitals in the state

Jharkhand: 60 ventilators procured under PM CARES fund lie unused, state govt demands more, report says

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While the already procured ventilators lie locked in hospital rooms or without oxygen supply, the Jharkhand’s health department has demanded an additional 1,500 ventilators for Covid-19 patients from the Centre.

NCP leader Nawab Malik’s false claims about Remdesivir supply punctured by Kirit Somaiya: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The approval letter by Maharashtra FDA dated April 17 grants permission to Bruck Pharma for distribution of drug under emergency in the state.

CPI(M) continues to hold massive political rallies in West Bengal days after claiming it won’t arrange due to COVID surge

Politics OpIndia Staff -
CPI(M) leader Md Salim on April 16 announced that his party wouldn't organised any mega political event in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, but a day later he was found attending a huge roadshow

Medical oxygen supply to Delhi increases 2.4 times, but CM Kejriwal claims ‘Delhi quota diverted to other states’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The allocation of oxygen is dynamically decided. As per the union government, Delhi got 2.4 times oxygen on April 17 compared to April 16.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta challenges for free flight tickets to Pakistan but goes into hiding after Twitter user provides it. Read what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Hansal Mehta's flight to Pakistan via Dubai is scheduled for 20th April, 2021. We shall keep you posted if Mehta goes to Pakistan or will he register his name in long list of paper tigers.
Read more
News Reports

Video claiming a dargah was recently constructed on footpath along Sabarmati riverfront road in Ahmedabad goes viral: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens have shared a video claiming that a dargah had mysteriously sprung up along the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad
Read more
News Reports

World Hindu Foundation asks Justice Rohinton Nariman to take back his ‘mischievous’ comments on Vedas

OpIndia Staff -
The World Hindu Foundation has expressed outrage at recent comments on Hinduism made by Justice Rohinton Nariman.
Read more
Entertainment

Karan Johar’s Dharma Production fires Kartik Aryan, not to work with him again: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Dharma Productions said it was pushed to the wall by “unprofessional behaviour” of Kartik Aryan during shooting of Dostana 2
Read more
News Reports

Uttarakhand BJP leader Suhail Pasha resigns after video shows him boasting about making village ‘Pandit-free’ goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Suhail Pasha said, "We already have a mosque in place. We don't have any such necessity to (offer prayers in the market) but we will do so to create chaos."
Read more
Media

Siddharth Varadarajan of The Wire spreads fake news a day after The Logical Indian apologised for the same: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Siddharth Varadarajan spread fake news again, in fact, the same fake news that the Logical Indians had apologised for just a day ago.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
530,389FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com