Friday, April 16, 2021
Noida: Family of Muslim girl accuses Hindu boy of kidnapping, girl tells police she converted to Hinduism and married willingly

Police confirmed that the couple had been living together in Prayagraj for very long. It said that they called the woman for conciliation with the family but she did not turn up.

According to a report by TOI, a 23-year-old Muslim girl has confirmed to the Noida Sector 20 police on Tuesday that she had married her Hindu boyfriend, whom she knew for the last 12 years, after taking up Hinduism on her own free will. The girl’s confession came after her family lodged a police complaint against the Hindu youth accusing him of kidnapping, forceful conversion and marriage.

According to Noida police, the girl had gone missing from outside her shanty in Sector 9 on February 22. When she did not return for the past two months and her family learnt that she had eloped with the Hindu youth, they approached the Sector 20 police with a complaint against the youth. They alleged that their daughter was in danger.

When the Muslim girl was questioned by the police on Tuesday, she expressed her desire to stay with her husband and not to go back to her parents. A local court, thereafter, allowed the woman to live “wherever she wants”.

Munish Chauhan, the Sector 20 SHO, said the woman had told the police as well as the magistrate that she would like to stay with her husband and not go back to her parents. The court had then granted her permission to live wherever she felt like.

Incidences where Hindus have become victims of religious bigotry for being romantically involved with Muslim women

We have previously reported as many as 20 instances where Hindus have been assaulted and killed by the family members of their Muslim lover/wife. These instances of religious bigotry exhibited by Muslim family members against Hindu men for being romantically involved with their daughter have often failed to garner the attention of mainstream media organisations and leftist portals since in these cases the perpetrators are Muslims.

