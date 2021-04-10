Saturday, April 10, 2021
Home News Reports Pakistan: Hindus protest after court refuses to allow parents to meet their daughter who...
CrimeNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan: Hindus protest after court refuses to allow parents to meet their daughter who was kidnapped, converted to Islam and married off

The girl went missing on Saturday, 3 April 2021, after she left home for a beauty parlour located in Resham Gali where she is working

OpIndia Staff
Outrage swept Pakistan after court refused to allow parents to meet their daughter who was kidnapped, forcibly converted and married off
Hindus in Pakistan outrage over atrocities meted out on them(Representative Image/Image Courtesy: The New York Times)
67

The persecution of Hindu minorities in Pakistan continues unabated. Last Saturday, a 22-year-old Hindu girl named Aarti Bai was abducted from Ali Gohar Abad locality in Larkana in the Sindh province, forcibly converted to Islam and married off to a man. Yesterday, members of the Hindu community protested outside the court after it declined to allow parents to meet their daughter.

As per the family of the victim, the girl went missing on Saturday, 3 April 2021, after she left home for a beauty parlour located in Resham Gali where she is working. When she did not return home, her father suspected that his daughter might have been kidnapped and approached the police to rescue her.

The family of the girl was worried about their whereabouts and stunned by her mysterious disappearance. Later, it came to be known that the girl was converted to Islam and married to her abductor.

On Friday this week, six days after the girl was kidnapped, a Karachi based journalist Veengas posted a video on Twitter that showed members of the Hindu community protesting for justice for the parents of the kidnapped girl. It was also reported that the local court did not allow parents to meet their daughter.

Rampant abduction and forceful conversion of Hindu girls in Pakistan

Hindus in Pakistan live under a constant threat of persecution. Attacks on Hindus, kidnapping of Hindu daughters and their forcible conversions have become par for the course in Pakistan.

Hindus in Pakistan, especially girls, are leading a particularly vulnerable life in the country where forced conversion of Hindus into Islam has become a common norm. The Islamist fanatics routinely abduct Hindu girls, forcefully convert them into Islam before marrying them.

Last month, on March 11, a 13-year-old Hindu girl named Kavita Oad from the Kandhkot area of Sindh was reportedly abducted and then forcibly converted to Islam. A couple of days later, her house was set on fire by unidentified miscreants.

In March 2021, a journalist in Pakistan was shot dead by unknown assailants for exposing the role of politicians and clerics in facilitating the forceful conversions of Hindu girls.

In December 2020, a top US diplomat for religious freedom Samuel Brownback stated that Pakistan was marketing Hindu and Christian women as “concubines” and “forced brides” to China.

Even the courts fail to do justice for Hindus in Pakistan. In fact, in some cases, the courts have actively participated in the injustice meted out to the Hindu and Christian minorities. In June 2020, a district magistrate allowed a Muslim man to keep his Hindu wife even after the parents of the girl alleged that their daughter was kidnapped and forcibly married off to the man.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

New Delhi conveys concern to Washington over US Navy carrying out operations in Indian waters without consent

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, the US Navy issued a statement alleging that it conducted operations in Indian EEZ without seeking its consent
News Reports

Assam: Fearing poaching by BJP, Congress-led alliance starts shifting candidates to Rajasthan, 20 AIUDF candidates reach Jaipur hotel

OpIndia Staff -
Congress said they are shifting their alliance candidates from Assam to Jaipur as a precautionary measure to prevent BJP from buying them

Rahul Gandhi demands ‘vaccines for all’ months after Congress leaders had indulged in anti-vaccine propaganda

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier Congress leaders protested against the approval granted for indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin

How a Turkish Jihadi trained in Pakistan by Tablighi Jamaat joined al-Qaeda in Syria to raise ‘Ottoman Caliphate army’

World OpIndia Staff -
Turkish Jihadi, trained in Pakistan by the Tablighi Jamaat, joined Al-Qaeda in Syria in order to try and raise an Ottoman caliphate army

US Navy boasts that it broke Indian maritime rules, conducts FONOP off Lakshadweep Islands inside India’s EEZ

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The US Navy has boasted that they had carried out Freedom of Navigation operations 130 nautical miles off Lakshadweep, inside India's EEZ.

More allegations of sexual assault emerge against farmer protest activists, Yogendra Yadav’s party issues statement

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Shocking allegations of sexual assault against activists associated with the farmer protests have surfaced.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Maharashtra Congress leader slams Aaditya Thackeray for clearing Rs 3,693 crores to renovate bungalows of Shiv Sena corporators

OpIndia Staff -
Janardan Chandurkar requested governor to intervene after Aaditya Thackeray allotted Rs3,693 crores to Shiv Sena corporators
Read more
World

USA: Police officers show up at Twitter user’s home for criticising Congresswoman AOC on social media, her spokesperson denies involvement

OpIndia Staff -
Two policemen visited the home of an American citizen for tweeting against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC).
Read more
Cricket

‘Indiranagar ka Gunda’ Rahul Dravid sets the internet on fire with appearance in CRED ad

OpIndia Staff -
Cricket legend Rahul Dravid has set the internet on fire with his performance in an advertisement for CRED.
Read more
Politics

Prashant Kishor says internal survey shows BJP win, hails PM Modi, admits TMC’s Muslim appeasement politics: Here is everything he said on Clubhouse

OpIndia Staff -
"Major problem that we have to accept is that there have been efforts for the last 20 years to appease the minorities," said Prashant Kishor
Read more
World

US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter obsessed with prostitutes and making porn, uploaded family member’s naked butt to Pornhub account: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Obsessed with pornography, Hunter Biden had a large collection of naked selfies and hundreds of pictures of nude women.
Read more
News Reports

Dwarka accident: Woman who mowed down an elderly couple claims she was ‘thinking about something’ and was ‘distracted’

OpIndia Staff -
Deepshikha Choudhary claimed she was distracted and could not spot the elderly couple
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
528,173FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com