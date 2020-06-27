Saturday, June 27, 2020
Home News Reports Pakistan: District magistrate allows Muslim man to keep Hindu girl as wife, girl’s parents...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Pakistan: District magistrate allows Muslim man to keep Hindu girl as wife, girl’s parents say she was kidnapped and forcefully converted to Islam

The girl's parents have alleged that the man kidnapped their daughter, forcibly converted her to Islam against her wishes and then married her.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
A girl missing since June 17 is found married to a Muslim man, family alleges forced conversion and abduction
Representative Image(Source: Pakistan Today)
48

Hindus in Pakistan, especially girls, are leading a particularly vulnerable life in the country where forced conversion of Hindus into Islam has become a common norm. In Pakistan’s Balochistan province, another Hindu girl, who was missing since June 17, is now found to have married a Muslim man. The girl’s parents have alleged that the man kidnapped their daughter, forcibly converted her to Islam against her wishes and then married her. Legitimising their marriage, the judicial magistrate has allowed the man and the girl to live together.

The Hindu girl named Reshma was missing since June 17. She hails from Garhi Sabhyo area of ​​Sindh province. Her family had been frantically searching her since her disappearance. They suspected that a man named Dil Murad Chandio abducted their daughter and forced her to convert to Islam before marrying her.

While Reshma, who belongs to the Bagri community, appeared in court in Dera Allahyar with her husband this week, claiming that she is over 20 years of age and has married Chandio as per her wish, without any coercion.

She further added that her name has been changed to Basheeran after converting to Islam. The judicial magistrate took cognisance of her testimony and allowed her to stay with her husband. However, her parents have filed a complaint at Sadar police station in Jacobabad.

Leaders of Hindu organisations have consistently protested against communities of their girl being forcibly abducted before being converted to Islam. They have alleged that Sindh has turned into a hotbed of such crimes where Hindu girls have been picked up against their wish, brazenly converted to Islam under duress and then forcibly married off to their captors.

Rampant conversions in Sindh, Pakistan

Recently, even as the pandemic was sweeping through Pakistan, a Hindu family in Karachi was attacked amidst coronavirus lockdown in Pakistan on April 12, 2020, for refusing to embrace Islam. The case is from PIA township in Karachi where a Maulvi named Usman teamed up with the Hindu family’s neighbour named Shahid to assault the minorities for their denial to accept Islam.

Before that, radical Islamists and clerics in Pakistan demanded the beheading of a Hindu minor girl named Mehak Kumari, who was abducted, converted to Islam and forcibly married to a Muslim man, for leaving Islam. Mehak was abducted from the Jacobabad district of Sindh province in Pakistan on January 15. In a video going viral on Twitter, few radical Islamists and clerics of Pakistan are heard blaming 14-year-old Mehak of murtad, or an act of Apostasy, and are demanding death punishment, accusing her of insulting Islam.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Media

PTI is doing itself no good by going rogue and it can lose crores of rupees it gets each year from Prasar Bharati

OpIndia Staff -
The Prasar Bharati is deeply anguished by news agency PTI coverage in recent times and is considering withdrawing financial support
Read more
News Reports

Entire Chandigarh can feed on langar, my sense of hunger comes from New York: Watch how casual racism of BBC was exposed by chef...

OpIndia Staff -
When BBC anchor assumed that chef VIkas Khanna's sense of hunger came from India, he corrected that it came from his New York experience
Read more

Prasar Bharti writes to PTI, to review relationship after the news agency provides a platform for China to run its propaganda

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Prasar Bharti is deeply anguished by news agency PTI's coverage and is considering withdrawing financial support.

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation: Rahul Gandhi must explain why RGF has so much money but no impact via these 8 dud projects

Opinions S. Sudhir Kumar -
Shocking revelations have shown us that over the past many years, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had continuously received funds PMNRF and various govts around the world

Rahul Gandhi aide posts a photo of PM Modi with Kyrgyzstan President to insinuate his proximity with China

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
With the Congress in a fix over its China links emerging, several people on Twitter started posting pictures of Congress leader with Chinese functionaries.

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received money from fugitive Mehul Choksi: Here are the details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Rajiv Gandhi foundation received funds from an organisation named Naviraj Estates Private Limited and Mehul Choksi is one of the directors of this company

Recently Popular

News Reports

16-year-old TikTok celebrity Siya Kakkar dies by suicide, family demands detailed police investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The news of the suicide of TikTok star Siya Kakkar comes days after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received ‘donation’ from the PMNRF not once but thrice: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
As disclosed in the Annual Reports, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) not once but multiple times.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Not just PMNRF, 7 ministries and govt depts, including MHA and 11 PSUs ‘donated’ to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from 2005 to 2013

OpIndia Staff -
If impropriety of allocating PMNRF funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was not enough, multiple govt departments, ministries and PSUs 'donated' to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation between 2005 and 2013
Read more
News Reports

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden demands the ‘restoration of people’s rights’ in Kashmir; expresses his disapproval for CAA-NRC

Jinit Jain -
Joe Biden categorises Kashmir and Assam in India with the forced detention of over a million Uyghur Muslims in China
Read more
News Reports

‘Kiss for love’ campaigner Rehana Fathima, who attempted to desecrate Sabarimala, booked for posting video of her kids painting on her topless body

OpIndia Staff -
"No child who has seen his own mother's nakedness and body can abuse the female body", claims Rehana Fathima in her Facebook post.
Read more
News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received money from fugitive Mehul Choksi: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
The Rajiv Gandhi foundation received funds from an organisation named Naviraj Estates Private Limited and Mehul Choksi is one of the directors of this company
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Pakistan: District magistrate allows Muslim man to keep Hindu girl as wife, girl’s parents say she was kidnapped and forcefully converted to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
The girl, who was missing since June 17 in Pakistan, reportedly admitted in the court that she had married the Muslim man of her own accord
Read more
News Reports

‘Masjid tere baap ka hai kya’: Mumbai girl heckled for requesting to lower volume of Azaan blaring from mosque’s loudspeaker

OpIndia Staff -
Mankhurd MLA Abu Azmi asked the girl to leave her residence if she has a problem with the high volume of azaan from mosque loudspeaker
Read more
News Reports

ED questions Ahmad Patel at his residence in connection with the Sterling Biotech-Sandesara scam

OpIndia Staff -
As Ahmed Patel didn't visit ED office after summons, ED team visits his residence for questioning in Sterling Biotech-Sandesara scam
Read more
News Reports

‘Congress leadership is incompetent, loyalty matters to them and not genuine feedback’: Elder brother writes open letter to Sanjay Jha

OpIndia Staff -
Vibuthi Jha pointed out how foolish and dangerous it was for Congress leader Sanjay Jha to "permanently wed" to any ideology.
Read more
Media

PTI is doing itself no good by going rogue and it can lose crores of rupees it gets each year from Prasar Bharati

OpIndia Staff -
The Prasar Bharati is deeply anguished by news agency PTI coverage in recent times and is considering withdrawing financial support
Read more
News Reports

Entire Chandigarh can feed on langar, my sense of hunger comes from New York: Watch how casual racism of BBC was exposed by chef...

OpIndia Staff -
When BBC anchor assumed that chef VIkas Khanna's sense of hunger came from India, he corrected that it came from his New York experience
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court stays investigation and coercive action against journalist Amish Devgan on multiple FIRs for his ‘Lootera Chisti’ remark

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Amish Devgan says he mistakenly said "lootera Chisti' in place of Allauddin Khilji, SC stays probe and action against him
Read more
Media

Prasar Bharti writes to PTI, to review relationship after the news agency provides a platform for China to run its propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
The Prasar Bharti is deeply anguished by news agency PTI's coverage and is considering withdrawing financial support.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Riots: Delhi Police charge-sheet says Dr Anwar, owner of a local hospital, organised riots that led to the killing of Dilbar Negi

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police has named Dr MA Anwar, the owner of Al-Hind hospital in the riot-hit Mustafabad area, as one of the organisers of Delhi riots
Read more
Opinions

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation: Rahul Gandhi must explain why RGF has so much money but no impact via these 8 dud projects

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Shocking revelations have shown us that over the past many years, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had continuously received funds PMNRF and various govts around the world
Read more

Connect with us

233,157FansLike
390,435FollowersFollow
258,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com