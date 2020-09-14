Sunday, September 13, 2020
Pakistan: 14-year-old Hindu girl kidnapped, forcibly converted, and married to her Muslim abductor in Sindh

However, an affidavit was presented from the girl’s side in which she claimed that her old name was Parsha Kumari and she has accepted Islam

OpIndia Staff
Continuing with regular incidents of atrocities on minorities, a 14-year-old Hindu girl Parsha Kumari had been allegedly kidnapped in the Mori district of Khairpur in Sindh in Pakistan. According to the reports, she was forcibly converted and married to her abductor Abdul Saboor Shah. The family of the girl registered an FIR, but the police have failed to take any action.

The family submitted her birth certificate with the complaint. However, an affidavit was presented from the girl’s side in which she claimed that her old name was Parsha Kumari and she has accepted Islam. She further claimed that she is in love with Abdul Saboor and wanted to marry him.

According to Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat, Parsha’s age was wrongly mentioned to be more than actual in the affidavit. In the affidavit, Parsha’s age has been mentioned as 18, while according to her birth certificate she is 14 as her date of birth is mentioned as 15th September 2005 in the document submitted by her parents.

Long history of atrocities against Hindus in Pakistan

This is not the first time atrocities on Hindus in Pakistan have come in light. Sindh is home to nearly 90 percent of Hindus in Pakistan and such cases have increases recently in the area. Recently, a Hindu youth Mohan Bagari was brutally murdered by slitting his throat. The dead body of a Hindu youth named, Mohan Bagari, was recovered from the river in Hala city, which is a Taluka in Mitiari district of Sindh, Pakistan.

In June 102 Hindus in Singh were forced to take up Islam. Another report of a 14-year-old girl being abducted in Sindh emerged in June 2020. Pakistan has bloodied history of astrocities against minorities. on-Muslims in Pakistan, Hindus especially are persecuted greatly by the Muslims of the country. Women are raped at an alarming frequency, forcibly converted to Islam and life is made hell for them.

