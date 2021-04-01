Thursday, April 1, 2021
Home News Reports Pakistan lifts ban on TikTok for the second time, but cautions 'no immoral content'
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan lifts ban on TikTok for the second time, but cautions ‘no immoral content’

Pakistan Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain tweeted that Pakistan should be careful while taking decisions that may affect economic future of the country. He claimed that Pakistan needs framework to encourage international companies to 'make Pakistan the investment hub'.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan lifts ban on TikTok for second time
20

Peshawar High Court (PHC) in Pakistan today for the second time lifted the ban on Chinese video sharing app TikTok. Peshawar High Court asked Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to let the Chinese app operate in Pakistan on condition that it does not allow ‘immoral’ content on the platform.

PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan has asked PTA director general about the action taken to remove the ‘immoral content’ from TikTok. PTA has reportedly taken up the matter with the TikTok management and the company has also hired a local person on the issue. Justice Qaiser also cautioned that if the police take action against those who upload such ‘immoral content’, then they will stop doing so.

This was the second time TikTok was banned in Pakistan. In October 2020, the PTA had blocked the Chinese-owned video-sharing app after the company “failed to fully comply” with its instructions for “development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content”.

Pakistan Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain tweeted that Pakistan should be careful while taking decisions that may affect economic future of the country. He claimed that Pakistan needs framework to encourage international companies to ‘make Pakistan the investment hub’.

Hours after this decision, Pakistan government decided to revoke the decision to lift self-imposed ban on import from India.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspakistan tiktok ban, pakistan tiktok
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Gujarat Congress MLA Imran Khedawala tears up a copy of anti forced religious conversion bill in Assembly

OpIndia Staff -
Even though the Congress MLA opposed the bill, he said forceful conversions after marriage should be dealt with Sharia like punishment
News Reports

Repositioning of Mamata Banerjee from ‘didi’ to ‘beti’: Prashant Kishor reveals why they changed strategy to play the victim card

OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Kishor reveals that the tactic to reposition Mamata Banerjee 'beti' from 'did' as was "well thought out" election strategy

Pakistan lifts ban on TikTok for the second time, but cautions ‘no immoral content’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Justice Qaiser also cautioned that if the police take action against those who upload such 'immoral content', then they will stop doing so.

Odisha: Temple of Lord Jagannath’s ‘Mausi Maa’ in Puri attacked, looted by miscreants

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The miscreants made away with almost Rs. 4,000 in cash, according to the police.

Under pressure, Imran Khan govt decides against removing Pakistan declared ban on trade with India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Effectively, within 24 hours, Pakistan 'lifted' a ban on imports from India which it had unilaterally taken and revoked the same decision.

Terrorists attack at BJP leader Anwar Khan’s residence in North Kashmir, one cop killed

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Anwar Khan is the district General Secretary of BJP for Baramulla and in charge of the Kupwara district.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Picking up broom and cleaning will not make you less of a Darbari’: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife urges men to help women in household...

OpIndia Staff -
Rivaba Jadeja's appeal to men to help women in household chores has not gone too well with some people.
Read more
News Reports

Mob barges into Machhindranath temple and chants ‘Allahu Akbar’ to disrupt aarti, reports Shiv Sena mouthpiece: Know the story behind viral video

Jinit Jain -
A mob of 50-60 Muslim mob burst into the Machhindranath temple and tried to stop Hindu devotees from performing the annual aarti.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Muslim mob stops Hindus from celebrating Holika Dahan in Akola, pours water to douse the ritualistic fire

OpIndia Staff -
A Muslim mob stopped Hindus in Akola district of Maharashtra from burning the pyre during Holika Dahan on eve of Holi
Read more
Politics

Mamata losing Nandigram, says leaked image of Prashant Kishor’s internal survey, TMC cries foul

OpIndia Staff -
Last week, various opinion polls had suggested that the BJP has fair chance of forming government in West Bengal and Banerjee is set to lose Nandigram.
Read more
News Reports

Ajaz Khan, who has now been arrested by NCB, had mocked Arnab Goswami after he spoke about the Bollywood drug nexus case

OpIndia Staff -
Ajaz Khan was arrested by the NCB earlier today in connection with its investigation into the Bollywood drug nexus.
Read more
Politics

TMC’s Mahua Moitra mocks Mamata Banerjee’s caste, calls Brahmins “Chotiwala Rakshasa”

OpIndia Staff -
Many Twitter users took issue with Mahua Moitra's tweet, discerning it as "Hinduphobic" and "Anti-Brahmin".
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,052FansLike
526,729FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com