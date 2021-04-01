Thursday, April 1, 2021
Under pressure, Imran Khan govt decides against removing Pakistan declared ban on trade with India

Effectively, within 24 hours, Pakistan 'lifted' a ban on imports from India which it had unilaterally taken and revoked the same decision.

Under pressure from hardliners, the federal cabinet of Pakistan has rejected the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) proposal to import cotton and sugar from India. This move came a day after Pakistan decided to lift the unilateral ban it had put against import from India after abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

On Wednesday, amid the fear of shortage of input in textile production, Pakistan had decided to lift the ban and import cotton from India. There was criticism in various circles in Pakistan about attempts for better ties with India when India had done nothing to change things in Kashmir. Especially since the bone of contention for the ban was also abrogation of Article 370 which removed all riders for Jammu & Kashmir as being integral part of India.

As per reports, the federal cabinet decided to not lift the ban even as it stares at severe economic crisis because it is a political decision and until and unless India move forward over discussion on Kashmir, the ban cannot be lifted.

In May 2020, less than a year of imposing the ban, Pakistan lifted the ban to import medicines from India amid the Chinese coronavirus outbreak.

Effectively, within 24 hours, Pakistan ‘lifted’ a ban on imports from India which it had unilaterally taken and revoked the same decision.

