Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Home News Reports Pakistan govt forgets its right to expel diplomats, promises bill in National Assembly to...
News Reports
Updated:

Pakistan govt forgets its right to expel diplomats, promises bill in National Assembly to expel French Ambassador today when house is not in session

Imran Khan's minister assured that the government has had a successful round of negotiations with TLP, which has agreed to end its protest across the country.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan PM Imran Khan, French Ambassador to Pakistan Marc Baréty
4

In its desperation to end the recent violence by workers and activists of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) which enveloped Pakistan throughout last week, a minister in the Imran Khan government said that the Imran Khan government will present a resolution on the expulsion of the French ambassador in the National Assembly later today.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said in a video statement that the government has had a successful round of negotiations with TLP, which has agreed to end its protest across the country.

He said that the decision was taken after another round of talks with the recently proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

However, Pakistan government seems to have forgotten its own rights in terms of ambassadors of foreign countries. A sovereign government does not need to take the approval of the parliament to expel an ambassador. Any govt can expel an ambassador or any diplomate or official working in embassy and consul offices by declaring them persona-non-grata. A govt does not even need cabinet approval to remove an ambassador, and there is no requirement to get parliamentary approval.

Article 9 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations

According to article 9 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the host nation at any time and for any reason can declare a particular member of the diplomatic staff to be persona non grata. After a diplomate has been declared persona non grata by the host country, they lose all diplomatic immunities. They are usually asked to leave the country within a stipulated period of time. Several nations have expels ambassadors of other countries using this provision, when the relationships between the nations had deteriorated. Therefore, Pakistan govt can easily expel Marc Baréty, the French Ambassador to Pakistan, by declaring him a persona non grata.

But for some reason, the Pakistan government has decided to raise the matter in the National Assembly and seek parliamentary approval to take action on the diplomate. It shows that the Imran Khan govt is finding it difficult to choose between offending Islamists and offending France, and wants to push the blame to the entire political establishment of the country.

Interestingly, while the minister assured that the bill will be presented in the National Assembly today, Dawn reports that there is no session scheduled for Tuesday. A day earlier, the session was adjourned to meet again on April 22 (Thursday) at 2 pm.

The minister added that the “cases registered against TLP supporters under the fourth schedule will also be dismissed and further rounds of talks will take place”.

Rashid said that he will give a detailed statement on the agreement in a press conference later in the day.

Riots erupted from protests against France in Pakistan

It may be noted that Pakistan has been witnessing violent protests as its government failed to fulfil its promise to Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) founder Khadim Hussain Rizvi. In November last year, the Imran Khan-led Pakistani government had bent its knees in front of TLP and promised Rizvi that it would bring a bill in the Parliament to legally expel the French Ambassador from the country over cartoons published by French magazine Charlie Hebdo.

It has been over a week, and more incidents of violence are being reported in the neighbouring country. Recently, videos had emerged suggesting army personnel shifting their support to TLP. Notably, Khadim Hussain Rizvi had died just a couple of days after striking a deal with the Pakistani government last year. His son Saad Hussain Rizvi took charge of TLP as its leader. Saad is leading violent protests across the country.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Why did 9 anti-Modi parties demand from Election Commission that rallies must be held?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Let us get into the dirt and start pointing fingers, if that is what everyone wants. How did the second wave come to be?
News Reports

Suar ke bachche BJP, Suar ke bachche CISF: TMC leader Firhad Hakim asks peope to assault BJP workers, threatens CISF

OpIndia Staff -
Firhad Hakim threatened, "Let the elections get over. Then, our CID will take action against the 'progeny of pigs' CISF."

Kejriwal faces flak for planning nothing for migrants while his party gave free food to ‘farmers’

News Reports Nirwa Mehta -
Netizens were also angry at Kejriwal having funds for arranging food for 'protesting farmers' but having left the migrants in a a limbo.

Covid crisis: Migrant workers cite lack of trust in govt, loss of livelihood as Delhi announces lockdown, exodus begins

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While speaking on the matter, migrant labourers lamented, "We're daily wagers, CM should have given us some time before announcing it. It takes us Rs 200 to reach home, but they're charging Rs 3,000-4,000 now, how will we go home?"

Covid facilities, food, donations: Temples rise up to help the nation again as second wave hits

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Covid-19 care centre of the Swaminarayan temple is equipped with 500 beds, oxygen facilities like liquid oxygen tanks and piped oxygen lines, ICU beds and ventilators.

Surveillance, brainwashing and CCP propaganda: Australian Uyghur woman reveals as China puts her husband in jail

World OpIndia Staff -
For now, 30-year-old Taher is sentenced to 25 years in jail in China while his 26-year-old wife waits for him in Australia.

Recently Popular

Opinions

Understanding the hate factory: How Rohan Joshi and his hateful post against Hindus gives us an insight into the ‘liberal’ mind

T Waraich -
Comedian Rohan Joshi tells Bhakts, "I have nothing but contempt for them and nit a shred of empathy" as he mocks Coronavirus deaths
Read more
News Reports

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta challenges for free flight tickets to Pakistan but goes into hiding after Twitter user provides it. Read what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Hansal Mehta's flight to Pakistan via Dubai is scheduled for 20th April, 2021. We shall keep you posted if Mehta goes to Pakistan or will he register his name in long list of paper tigers.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra Remdesivir ruckus: Saket Gokhale brazens his lies by filing complaint against Fadnavis, BJP returns favour. Details

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been filed against Saket Gokhale by a BJP member in which the complainant has accused the Congress supporter of lying and waging a war against the state in the midst of a pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Delhi couple abuses cops over masks in viral video, husband blames wife after arrest

OpIndia Staff -
Police have booked and arrested a Delhi couple after the duo misbehaved with the personnel over masks. The video went viral.
Read more
News Reports

250 ventilators sent by central govt lied unutilized in the state of Punjab amid the second wave of coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
250 ventilators sent by the central government to Punjab for use in government hospitals were lying unused till late March.
Read more
Opinions

When ‘comedians’ double up as doctors and believe ‘Bhakts’ deserve the misery as Chinese coronavirus rages

Nirwa Mehta -
You will never see them questioning how many mosques have opened up their gates as medical facilities. Because, everyone likes to keep their heads.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
530,636FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com