Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Home World How Islamism is sinking the boat of Pakistan: The recent violence by TLP provides...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

How Islamism is sinking the boat of Pakistan: The recent violence by TLP provides a good example

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan was the frontrunner in mobilising an army of Islamists to protest against France in Karachi last year. The former Ameer Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi had even asked the Imran Khan government to launch a jihad against France.

OpIndia Staff
Islamist party TLP leader arrested, fanatic mobs unleash violence in Pakistan. Here is everything you need to know
Violence by Islamists in Pakistan (Photo Credits: Daily Times)
2

On Monday (April 12), violent protests broke out in several cities of Pakistan after security forces arrested Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leader Saad Hussain Rizvi. TLP is a radical Islamist party that was founded in 2015 to prevent any changes to the existing blasphemy law in the country. The founder of the hardline party was a radical Islamic cleric named Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi. Following his death in November 2020, his son Saad Hussain became the successor or the Ameer of TLP.

As per reports, the arrest of Saad Hussain came at the backdrop of the party’s ultimatum to the Imran Khan government to fulfil its four demands before the deadline of April 20. The demands were originally made in November last year, following the beheading of 46-year-old Samuel Paty by a teenage Jihadi terrorist in France and the subsequent criticism of Islamists by French President Emmanuel Macron. TLP also took offence to the display of caricatures of Prophet Muhammad in public in one city in France.

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan was the frontrunner in mobilising an army of Islamists to protest against France in Karachi last year. The former Ameer Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi had even asked the Imran Khan government to launch a jihad against France. The federal government responded by placing blockades on roads to prevent TLP workers from entering Islamabad. About 181 people were detained by the security forces and 65 of them were sent to Adiala jail.

The background of the violence

Violence between TLP workers and police intensified on November 15 last year so much so that the government gave in to their demands the following day. In their charter of demands, TLP directed the ouster of the French ambassador within 3 months. They demanded the release of arrested members of the TLP and said that no further cases should be registered against the party’s workers.

TLP also demanded that Pakistan would not appoint its ambassador to France, else they would continue their sit-in protests. The Imran Khan government, through its Interior Ministry, issued a notification to release all TLP workers. On January 3 this year, the new successor of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan Saad Hussain Rizvi threatened to launch countrywide protests if its demand of expelling the French ambassador is not met by February 17.

“If you have forgotten the promise, see our history… You have got time until Feb 17 to expel the French ambassador,” he had earlier warned. On February 11, the Imran Khan government reached a new agreement with TLP and assured that their demands will be tabled before the Parliament on April 20. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had told TLP that no other PM had raised the issue of blasphemy on international platforms more than him. However, in his signature U-turn, Imran Khan failed to implement the agreement ahead of the April 20 deadline.

The arrest of TLP leader Saad Hussain Rizvi

In a video message on Sunday (April 11), TLP leader Saad Hussain Rizvi urged his followers to protest and hit the roads against the government if demands are not fulfilled. This call for a countrywide protest led to his arrest at around 2 pm on Wahdat Road in Lahore. Following his arrest, a large mob of his supporters blocked the Grand Trunk Road at several junctions. Major cities such as Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, and Peshawar were cut off from the rest of the country. The Islamists had also blocked motorways, highways, train tracks and clashed with the police.

While speaking about the development, TLP leader Khalid Awan said, “We will not step back from our mission because of Saad Rizvi’s arrest.” A TLP spokesperson, Tayyab Rizvi, vowed, “They (Protests) will continue till the French ambassador is deported.” He added that a total of 12 members of the Islamist party were killed in police firing in cities such as Lahore, Karachi and Talagang. Keeping in mind the law and order situation, major intersections in Karachi and Islamabad were closed on Sunday (April 13).

TLP Islamists unleash violence in Pakistan

Several videos have now surfaced online that highlights the grim law and order situation in Pakistan. In a video shared by Twitter user (@AbdulGJutt), Islamists brandishing skullcaps were seen brutally assaulting security personnel with sticks. Even after the victim bled from his face, the mob continued with the thrashing. Another security personnel could be heard pleading with the TLP supporters to stop assaulting the man.

Popular Pakistani atheist Harris Sultan shared a video of a mob vandalising a car with sticks, even when the occupants were inside the vehicle. They broke the window panes while the driver tried to desperately back off from the chaotic scene. Haris Sultan tweeted, “Somes lovers of the prophet peaceful letting it out on a blasphemous car.”

In another video, a frenzied mob can be seen gathering around a lone police official and mercilessly throwing blows at him.

In a heart-wrenching video, Islamists are seen pulling a bruised police official while he pleaded with them to spare him. “Are you a Muslim? You must be a Jewish (Yahoodi) agent.” Although the nameplate read ‘Umar’, the mob assumed that he was a Jew and hurled the choicest of expletives at him. In the end, the security personnel collapsed on the ground while the mob chanted, “Labaik Labaik.”

Despite the violence wrecked by the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan in the country, the Pakistani army personnel were seen raising Islamist slogans along with the party members. Journalist Shama Junejo tweeted, “This video gives a clear message to the world from our armed forces that where do they stand, who they are with, & what kind of social structure they will support in Pakistan. Yet we wonder about #FATF & being a high-risk country for the UK.”

Although the Karachi police dispersed the mob from a large part of the city, TLP leader continued with their violent protests in three areas namely Hub River Road, Korangi 2.5 and Orangi Town No. 5. While speaking about the violence in Hub River Road, ASI Farooq Ahmed said that TLP mob pelted stones at the law enforcement officials when they tried to clear the area.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid informed that the violent protestors had disrupted oxygen supplies for Coronavirus patients on Monday night. She requested, “Please do not block roads for ambulances and for visitors to the hospitals. Some ambulances are carrying oxygen cylinders, which are extremely essential for Covid patients.” The crisis of oxygen cylinders was stabilised on Tuesday after roads were cleared by law enforcement authorities.

TLP earlier regretted that the Pakistani government was fighting Naamazis and not Hindus

Last year, TLP Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan released videos where Muslims said that the ‘Badmash’ (naughty) Imran Khan government was instigating the ‘Kalma’ reading forces against the ‘Kalma’ reading Muslims of Rawalpindi when Muslims of Srinagar and Kashmir were hoping that these same forces would rescue them. They lamented the fact that the Pakistani forces were taking action against Namazis instead of “fighting Hindus”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Constant ‘beheading’ threats by Islamists: Hindus come out in large numbers to support Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, demand security for him

Jhankar Mohta -
Enraged by the Muslim politicians and religious groups openly issuing death threats, Hindus come together to support Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati.
Opinions

Here’s why lockdown is no longer an option and imposing another at this point makes no sense at all

K Bhattacharjee -
Not imposing a lockdown may be a bad choice but imposing it to combat Covid-19 will prove to be infinitely worse.

Japan to release treated water from Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean: USA, IAEA support, China condemns

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Japan has long delayed the decision to dispose of the wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant over criticisms and safety concerns.

The direct fall-out of not implementing farm laws: Punjab Farmers say Arhtiyas asking for signed blank cheques for helping in crop procurement

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Farmers across Punjab are being told by their arhtiyas to furnish "signed blank cheques" if they want to get their produce auctioned in the mandis

What happened in Chhabra after Hindu man was stabbed by Muslim men: Call for peace, attack on a Hindu the next day and more

News Reports Anurag -
On April 12, the administration extended curfew for one more day at Chhabra, Baran district in Rajasthan after the communal riot

Uttar Pradesh: Gyanvapi mosque management committee seeks a stay on ASI survey, Sunni board supports them

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Gyanvapi mosque management committee had filed an urgent petition in Allahabad High Court seeking a stay on ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pfizer wanted Brazil, Argentina to put military bases, Federal reserve as collateral: Why India kept Pfizer away and how the usual suspects are wrong

Jinit Jain -
Pfizer has been accused of countries in Latin America of pledging their sovereign assets, military bases and financial reserves to protect itself from any adverse fallout of the vaccine
Read more
News Reports

After explosive Clubhouse confessions, Prashant Kishor starts building ground to blame only Mamata Banerjee if Bengal is lost: Here’s how

OpIndia Staff -
While trying to fire-fight fall-out from Clubhouse conversation, Prashant Kishor has set narrative to blame Mamata Banerjee and TMC for West Bengal loss
Read more
Opinions

Attempts to draw false equivalence between the Kumbh Mela and Tablighi Jamaat congregation do not make sense: Here’s why

K Bhattacharjee -
Attempts are being made to draw false equivalences between the Kumbh Mela and the Tablighi Jamaat congregation last year.
Read more
News Reports

India has to become a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, or it will be turned into an Islamic nation by 2030: Kerala MLA

OpIndia Staff -
"Can we let this nation (go) to any particular community? This needs to be discussed. Somebody has to speak up," PC George emphasised.
Read more
News Reports

Shops burnt, stones pelted on police in Baran, Rajasthan after 3 Muslim men stabbed one Kamal Singh: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Shops burnt, police personnel injured, stone pelting, fire department vehicles attacked in Chhabra, Rajasthan.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

OpIndia Exclusive: Tata Communications suffers data leak, hackers claim to have sold access to company’s servers, over 50GB data still up for sale

Anurag -
As per two posts by hackers on a hackers' forum, they have gained access to Tata Communications servers and sold them.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
528,799FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com