Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Home News Reports PM Modi urges states to refrain from imposing lockdown, only use it as a...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

PM Modi urges states to refrain from imposing lockdown, only use it as a “last resort” to contain Coronavirus

PM Modi said that the state governments should try their best to avoid lockdown, and focus on micro containment zones instead.

OpIndia Staff
lockdown PM Modi
PM Modi addressing the nation on 20 April 2021
5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation today on the surging COVID-19 cases as India faces a second wave of the pandemic. The PM reassured about the availability of critical medicines and other materials needed to treat the viral infection, and urged state governments to only impose lockdown as a “last resort”, signalling the Central government’s reluctance on imposing lockdowns. “We have to save the country from lockdown”, the PM said.

“I urge states to use lockdown only as a last resort,” PM Modi said in his address to the nation. He added that the state governments should try their best to avoid lockdown, and focus on micro containment zones instead. 

The PM said that the country is fighting a very big war against Coronavirus, as the second wave of the pandemic arrived at the country like a storm while the situation was under control till a few weeks ago. ‘I am fully aware of the pain you have faced, the pain you are facing’, the PM said.

Talking about the challenge faced in many parts of the country in the availability of medical oxygen, the PM said that efforts are being undertaken at various levels to increase the production and supply of oxygen. He informed that initiatives like new oxygen plants in the states, supply of one lakh new cylinders, diverting oxygen used in industrial units for medical use, oxygen rail etc are being undertaken to address the issue.

He said that scientists in the country have developed two vaccines in a very short time by working day and night. India has the cheapest vaccines in the world, and we have vaccines compatible with the cold chain system of the country, the PM said. He further said that India was able to start the world’s largest vaccination program using two made in India vaccines with the help of a team effort, and India was the fastest to administer 10 crore, 11 crore and now 12 crore doses of vaccine.

PM Modi further added that from May 1 onwards, any person over the age of 18 is eligible to get the Coronavirus vaccine. The PM hailed this expansion in the vaccination drive, remarking that half of India’s vaccine production will be handed out to the state governments in order to strengthen the immunization efforts.

The PM also spoke about migrant workers, requesting the state governments to sustain the confidence of migrant workers, and cautioning them to stay where they are, so as to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

PM Modi also recognized the role of the private sector in India’s war against COVID-19, pushing for a more proactive relationship in face of the upcoming mass vaccination drive.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

AAP supported farmer protests hampering war against Covid-19, oxygen supplier writes to GOI saying tankers delayed due to roadblocks by protestors

OpIndia Staff -
Inox Air Products said that they are facing delays in Delhi while transporting oxygen due to road blockades by the farmer protestors
News Reports

After getting vaccinated himself, Rakesh Tikait says the Modi government will be responsible if farmers get COVID-19

OpIndia Staff -
Rakesh Tikait had recently said that 'farmers' protests is not Shaheen Bagh than can be stopped in the name of coronavirus

How China’s ‘Re-education through labour’ policy put minorities in labour camps even before the Uyghur crisis: About the Masanjia camps

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
The letter went into detail about the conditions at China's Masanjia Labor Camp, including the gruelling hours, verbal abuse and physical abuse

From sitting on upturned dustbins to photo ops at crematorium grounds, Barkha Dutt gets questioned for her ‘vulture journalism’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While the situation on ground is indeed grim, people on social media have been calling out the dramatics by journalists who could have perhaps focused on the news instead of their brand building.

Maharashtra FDA minister embarrasses his own govt and alliance leaders, says his ministry had approved Remdesivir procurement by BJP

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra FDA Minister and NCP leader Dr. Rajendra Shingne confirms that he was aware about BJP procuring Remdesivir for state govt

Journalism: The new performance art

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
With the COVID-19 pandemic, journalists have screamed "Beware of the Ides of March" to anyone who would listen - Barkha Dutt for example.

Recently Popular

Opinions

Understanding the hate factory: How Rohan Joshi and his hateful post against Hindus gives us an insight into the ‘liberal’ mind

T Waraich -
Comedian Rohan Joshi tells Bhakts, "I have nothing but contempt for them and nit a shred of empathy" as he mocks Coronavirus deaths
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra Remdesivir ruckus: Saket Gokhale brazens his lies by filing complaint against Fadnavis, BJP returns favour. Details

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been filed against Saket Gokhale by a BJP member in which the complainant has accused the Congress supporter of lying and waging a war against the state in the midst of a pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta challenges for free flight tickets to Pakistan but goes into hiding after Twitter user provides it. Read what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Hansal Mehta's flight to Pakistan via Dubai is scheduled for 20th April, 2021. We shall keep you posted if Mehta goes to Pakistan or will he register his name in long list of paper tigers.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi couple abuses cops over masks in viral video, husband blames wife after arrest

OpIndia Staff -
Police have booked and arrested a Delhi couple after the duo misbehaved with the personnel over masks. The video went viral.
Read more
News Reports

250 ventilators sent by central govt lied unutilized in the state of Punjab amid the second wave of coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
250 ventilators sent by the central government to Punjab for use in government hospitals were lying unused till late March.
Read more
Opinions

When ‘comedians’ double up as doctors and believe ‘Bhakts’ deserve the misery as Chinese coronavirus rages

Nirwa Mehta -
You will never see them questioning how many mosques have opened up their gates as medical facilities. Because, everyone likes to keep their heads.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
530,786FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com