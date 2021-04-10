‘Eminent intellectual’ and PIL activist Prashant Bhushan appears to have found new meaning to his existence after suffering several setbacks in his legal pursuits. Soon after the Courts refused to deliverable a favourable verdict in his Rohingya petition, Prashant Bhushan has jumped onto the anti-mask bandwagon.

At a time when doctors and healthcare experts are advising people to mask up due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, Bhushan has resorted to peddling conspiracy theories against the usage of masks.

His conspiracy mongering attracted criticism across the board. Dr Amit Thadlani, unamused by Bhushan’s dangerous rhetoric, asked him if he was aware what a hypothesis meant. A hypothesis is a proposition that is the subject of a study or experiment which has not yet been found to be true.

Do you understand the meaning of the word “hypothesis”, nutcase? — Amit Thadhani (@amitsurg) April 10, 2021

This man is not stupid. He is vile disgusting creature, who spreads misinformation https://t.co/bhc8MZGSaw — kaivalya (@Kaiivalya1) April 10, 2021

This man has no credibility to he a lawyer anymore. He has completely lost it after getting repeatedly thrashed by public and courts 😄 https://t.co/kahCVNpRAf — Abhishek Mukherjee (@YogijiRoxx) April 10, 2021

Dozens of studies have shown masks to be significantly protective against #Covid . And he picks up one which is a hypothesis. Don't do this Sir. https://t.co/GqyWwfQa12 — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) April 10, 2021

Disappointing. Anti vaxer. Now anti masker also. You can cherry pick any data to suit your beliefs. There are 100 studies which tell you otherwise. And an overworked exhausted medical community which is begging you to wear masks. This is irresponsible. https://t.co/0HHhKDEzrt — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) April 10, 2021

Without reading this very detailed meta study on the efficacy of masks,you continue to peddle establishment views on Covid,masks,Lockdowns&Vaccine.There is clear evidence on the many harmful effects of Lockdowns. The jury is still out on untested Vaccines under emergency approval https://t.co/NbxPjGJBsO — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) April 10, 2021

Earlier in February, the PIL activist had claimed that Covid-19 was dying naturally in the country and wanted the government to refrain from investing in vaccines.