‘PIL Activist’ Prashant Bhushan appears to have lost control of his mental faculties that at some point of time enabled him to think critically. He has now advocated that financial resources allocated towards Covid-19 vaccines in Union Budget 2021 ought to be relocated to migrant workers and farmers because Covid-19 was “naturally dying down” in the country.

The controversial activist said, “FM announces 35,000 Cr of our money to be spent on Pvt Vaccine Companies for untested Vaccines at a time when Covid is naturally dying down in India! But this money cannot be given to poor migrant labour who lost their jobs or to Farmers for MSP on their crops. Wah FM sahiba!”

The PIL Activist speaks

His absurd comment has drawn sharp reactions on social media from people who were not too happy with the line of argumentation Prashant Bhushan had adopted.

Clearly this person slept through MSP spending and beneficiary figures as well as welfare schemes for migrant labour. That apart, this reeks of a plug for foreign vaccines companies. #China? https://t.co/Vdh7rdoQC5 — Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) February 1, 2021

You are sadly losing plot. If no money sanctioned, you would be first to cry for neglect. https://t.co/FQZDm1KxvV — Bimal Prasad Mohapatra (@bimal_pr) February 1, 2021

This has to be one of the stupidest things I’ve ever read hands down https://t.co/kbsVx7wBN5 — Desi Dark (@desiafterdark) February 1, 2021

Next tweet in ‘science’ category for @Twitter . Or will this go in ‘economy’? https://t.co/Bezk1o6CoN — Yashwant Deshmukh 🇮🇳 (@YRDeshmukh) February 1, 2021

Someone said ‘Tajinder Bagga was right’, although we are not quite sure what he meant by that.

Tajinder Bagga was right…… I want a repeat. https://t.co/ykCYB1lKoG — Thinking Hearts (@ThinkingHearts) February 1, 2021

While it is true that Covid-19 cases have seen a sharp decline in recent months, advocating that money for vaccines be relocated to MSP for farmers and migrant labourers is no less than stupidity. Sufficient resources have already been allocated towards farmers and other welfare schemes in the Union Budget 2021.

Criticizing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for allocating financial resources to Covid-19 vaccines appears to be the height of absurdity.