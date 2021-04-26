Monday, April 26, 2021
Home News Reports Prashant Bhushan now slyly pushes "vaccines don't work" theory after Twitter removed his 'masks...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Prashant Bhushan now slyly pushes “vaccines don’t work” theory after Twitter removed his ‘masks don’t work’ tweet

Prashant Bhushan has been called out time and again for his bad COVID-19 takes. However, he does not stop.

T Waraich
SC lawyer seeks contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan
Advocate seeks permission from AG to file Contempt case against Prashant Bhushan (Image: India Today)
296

After Twitter removed left-wing activist Prashant Bhushan’s anti-mask tweet more than two weeks ago for spreading misinformation, many expected the former AAP member to calm down. However, in a tweet today, Prashant Bhushan attempted to slyly push the anti-vaccine narrative by raising doubts as to the efficacy of vaccines in the U.K. vis-a-vis India.

In order to make sure his tweet stays up and is not removed from Twitter, Bhushan masked his anti-vaccine narrative in the garb of criticizing “graphs”.

In order to prove Bhushan’s anti-vaccine tendencies without a shadow of a doubt, one only needs to read Bhushan’s own words. On February 1 of this year, Prashant Bhushan announced that “Covid is naturally dying down in India!” and therefore the Finance Minister’s allocation of Rs. 35,000 crores to private vaccine companies at the time was somehow incorrect. Bhushan referred to the vaccines as “untested” in order to further propagate his anti-vaccine narrative.

On February 15, Bhushan once again questioned people who are “promoting untested vaccines in India”. In the same tweet, Bhushan makes assertions that Coronavirus is somehow slowing down in India, and laughably declares that Delhi and Mumbai are “at herd immunity”. For someone who has been this categorically wrong about the pandemic, we wonder why Prashant Bhushan continues to comment on it.

On March 30, Bhushan made his biggest anti-vaccine comment. In a tweet, Bhushan falsely claims that the vaccines promoted by the Government, including Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN, are ineffective against the U.K. strain and the South African strain. However, a recent ICRM study concluded that COVAXIN is effective against both the U.K. variant and the South African variant. Prashant Bhushan provides no evidence for his claims of ineffective vaccines, obviously.

Bhushan’s Anti-Mask tendencies

In a tweet on April 10, Bhushan wrote, “The data suggest that facemasks are ineffective to block transmission of viral and infectious disease such as COVID-19. Wearing facemasks has been demonstrated to have substantial adverse physiological and psychological effects”. He had added this text from the quoted report, asking his followers on Twitter to “read this detailed study on Masks”.

Screenshot of the now removed tweet by Prashant Bhushan

Soon after he posted this anti-mask tweet, he was widely criticized on social media by users of all ideological leanings, including left-wing personalities. Many people had reported the tweet as spreading misinformation. As a result, Twitter removed the Tweet later in the day, saying that it violates Twitter Rules.

Drawing conclusions from Bhushan’s own words, it seems obvious that Prashant Bhushan inhabits some vaccine hesitancy, which does not come as a surprise considering he’s an Anti-Masker as well. However, the one thing which all the above-mentioned tweets/examples make clear is this, Bhushan is not a person to listen to when it comes to COVID-19, about masks, vaccines, or anything really. People will be much better off following the advice of doctors and scientists rather than a has-been political activist.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPrashant Bhushan vaccines
T Waraich

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

All you need to know about the Big Basket data breach: Hackers allegedly release data of 20 million Big Basket users for free

Anurag -
On April 25, a hacker group identified as ShinyHunters allegedly released data of 20 million Big Basket users for free on a hacker forum.
News Reports

NDTV’s ‘charlatan’ Harvard ‘Covid expert’ who claimed 5 M people will die in India by August not an infectious disease expert: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Eric Feigl-Ding was warned 'many times' to stop promoting himself as someone equipped with 'specialised knowledge'.

Vaccinating billions needs a robust global supply chain of raw materials. Read how a US embargo creates multi-fold problems

Editor's picks Anurag -
Over 9,000 materials from 300 suppliers from 30 nations are sourced by vaccine manufacturers to manufacture vaccines.

TN govt allows Sterlite Copper to open Thoothukudi plant for four months to produce only medical oxygen

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The decision was taken following an all-party meet chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the secretariat in Chennai on Monday.

Coronavirus: Australian cricketer Pat Cummins donates to PM CARES Fund for oxygen supplies, urges other cricketers to do same

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
Pat Cummins donated AUD 50,000 which amounts to little over INR 29 lakhs

Joy, then embarrassment: Why Indian liberal class is so fond of US politicians and how their uncritical adoration led to massive loss of face

Media K Bhattacharjee -
Indian liberals hailed the election of US President Joe Biden to the White House as the second coming of Jesus Christ.

Recently Popular

Government and Policy

Arvind Kejriwal set up only 1 out of 8 oxygen plants for which Modi govt sanctioned funds through PM CARES in December 2020: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi HC slammed both the Delhi government and the central government due to the oxygen crisis in the National Capital.
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal spent Rs 150 crore on ads in the first 3 months of 2021, RTI reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The AAP government spent an average of Rs 1.67 crore daily on ads and publicity amid the second wave of coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Fact-Check: Does Kejriwal’s ad now appear on PornHub? Netizens declare it ‘shocking if true!’

Anurag -
A screenshot of Kejriwal's ad playing on Pornhub is making rounds on Twitter. However, our investigation showed it was fake.
Read more
Media

Purported letter by Times Now employees accuses channel of going soft on Kejriwal due to ads, channel rubbishes letter as malicious

OpIndia Staff -
Employees at Times Now have written to Times Group MD Vineet Jain to register their anguish about the coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi.
Read more
Social Media

From calling COVID pandemic a hoax to sharing unrelated image of burning pyres to panic mongering: Here are some tweets Govt of India got...

OpIndia Staff -
Government of India on Saturday asked Twitter to remove such problematic posts from its platform, lest it lead to a dangerous situation.
Read more
Crime

TikTok Star Funbucket Bhargav, of OMG fame, arrested for raping minor girl

OpIndia Staff -
TikTok Star 'Funbucket Bhargav' arrested for raping a minor. Fans of actor Nithya wrongly assumed she was the victim.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,149FansLike
533,299FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com