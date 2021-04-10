Saturday, April 10, 2021
Home News Reports Twitter removes Prashant Bhushan’s tweet claiming masks are ineffective against COVID-19, says it violates...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Twitter removes Prashant Bhushan’s tweet claiming masks are ineffective against COVID-19, says it violates Twitter Rules

The report that Prashant Bhushan cited was originally published on the website of the National Center for Biotechnology Information, U.S. National Library of Medicine, which is funded by the US government

OpIndia Staff
2

Twitter has removed a tweet by left wing activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, where he had claimed that masks are not effective in preventing the spread of Novel Coronavirus. On 10th April, Bhushan had posted a tweet with a link to a hypothesis published on Sciencedirect on the use of facemasks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the tweet, Bhushan had said, “The data suggest that facemasks are ineffective to block transmission of viral and infectious disease such as COVID-19. Wearing facemasks has been demonstrated to have substantial adverse physiological and psychological effects”. He had added this text from the quoted report, asking his followers on Twitter to “read this detailed study on Masks”.

Screenshot of now removed tweet by Prashant Bhushan

Soon after he had posted this anti-mask tweet, he was widely criticised on Social media by users of all ideological leanings, including left-wing personalities. Many people had reported the tweet as spreading misinformation. As a result, Twitter removed the Tweet later in the day, saying that it violates Twitter Rules.

Twitter message showing removal of Prashant Bhushan’s tweet

Now when one goes to the link of the tweet, the tweet does not appear, but a message appears, saying “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules.”

It may be noted that the study by Baruch Vainshelboim was published on Sciencedirect in January this year, and the same report was published in November last year on the website of National Center for Biotechnology Information, U.S. National Library of Medicine, which is funded by the US government. The study is based a large number of previously published scientific studies. The ncbi website is under the .gov domain, which means that it is a US govt website.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Here are 5 major incidents of violence that took place during the fourth phase of polls in West Bengal

opindia2020 -
Fourth phase of polls in West Bengal today was the most violent one, with several incidents of attack on central forces by TMC workers
News Reports

Arhtiyas call off strike after Punjab govt modifies software allowing them to get paid for foodgrain procurement from farmers

OpIndia Staff -
The Arhtiyas withdrew the strike after the CM assured them that they will remain an integral part of the food grain procurement system

Lokmat thinks infamous discussion of journalists with Prashant Kishor took place in a real clubhouse, says comments were leaked because ‘door was open’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Lokmat said that a TMC meeting took place in a Clubhouse in Kolkata, and journalists and citizens overheard it as door was open

TMC leader Sujata Mondal Khan labels Dalits as ‘beggars by nature’, claims that they sold themselves to the BJP

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sujata Mondal Khan made disparaging comments against the Dalit community.

Lakhs of Muslims gather in Bareilly after Friday prayers demanding arrest, beheading of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Several Muslims shared videos of the protest in Bareilly on Twitter, where they referred to Yati Narsinghanand as a ‘Bhagwa Terrorist’.

Prashant Kishor says internal survey shows BJP win, hails PM Modi, admits TMC’s Muslim appeasement politics: Here is everything he said on Clubhouse

Politics OpIndia Staff -
"Major problem that we have to accept is that there have been efforts for the last 20 years to appease the minorities," said Prashant Kishor

Recently Popular

News Reports

Maharashtra Congress leader slams Aaditya Thackeray for clearing Rs 3,693 crores to renovate bungalows of Shiv Sena corporators

OpIndia Staff -
Janardan Chandurkar requested governor to intervene after Aaditya Thackeray allotted Rs3,693 crores to Shiv Sena corporators
Read more
World

USA: Police officers show up at Twitter user’s home for criticising Congresswoman AOC on social media, her spokesperson denies involvement

OpIndia Staff -
Two policemen visited the home of an American citizen for tweeting against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC).
Read more
Politics

Prashant Kishor says internal survey shows BJP win, hails PM Modi, admits TMC’s Muslim appeasement politics: Here is everything he said on Clubhouse

OpIndia Staff -
"Major problem that we have to accept is that there have been efforts for the last 20 years to appease the minorities," said Prashant Kishor
Read more
Cricket

‘Indiranagar ka Gunda’ Rahul Dravid sets the internet on fire with appearance in CRED ad

OpIndia Staff -
Cricket legend Rahul Dravid has set the internet on fire with his performance in an advertisement for CRED.
Read more
Media

Watch: Arnab Goswami’s special message for Barkha Dutt after Sachin Vaze lands in Taloja Jail

OpIndia Staff -
Without explicitly naming Barkha Dutt, Arnab Goswami slammed the journalist for celebrating his unlawful arrest.
Read more
News Reports

Lutyens journalist speaking ‘truth to the power’ by discussing Mamata Banerjee’s toilet routine

OpIndia Staff -
An embarrassed Prashant Kishor jokingly asked the Lutyens journalist, "Am I expected to answer this also?"
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
528,305FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com