Monday, April 12, 2021
Home News Reports After explosive Clubhouse confessions, Prashant Kishor starts building ground to blame only Mamata Banerjee...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

After explosive Clubhouse confessions, Prashant Kishor starts building ground to blame only Mamata Banerjee if Bengal is lost: Here’s how

Prashant Kishor seems to be desperate and he seems to be looking at his media friends to rescue his own professional prospects should he fail spectacularly in West Bengal as well.

OpIndia Staff
After explosive Clubhouse confessions, Prashant Kishor starts building ground to blame Mamata if she loses Bengal: Here’s how”
Prashant Kishor (Image credit: Business Today)
1089

On Saturday (April 7), audio clips of a Clubhouse conversation between Lutyens journalists and election strategist Prashant Kishor went viral where Kishor had so much as accepted defeat in West Bengal. Now, in an interview with Rajdeep Sardesai, while trying to fire-fight the fall-out from the Clubhouse conversation, Prashant Kishor seems to have smartly positioned the narrative to blame Mamata Banerjee and TMC on 2nd May, should they lose West Bengal.

In an interview with Rajdeep Sardesai, Prashant Kishor says that “parties win or lose because of their own intrinsic strength, the leadership, the work they have done or they have not done. We, or people like us, can only help in the margin”.

Further, inferring from what Prashant Kishor said, Rajdeep Sardesai asks him whether he means that he cannot turn a losing fight into a winning fight. Pat came the response, “absolutely not”.

While nobody really expects poll strategists to be miracle workers, what Prashant Kishor seems to be doing here is trying to set the foundation to push the blame solely on Mamata Banerjee should TMC lose the critical West Bengal 2021 Assembly Elections. It is important to remember that only a couple of days ago, Prashant Kishor had admitted on a content app Clubhouse that according to the TMC internal survey, BJP was winning a comfortable victory in West Bengal.

Earlier, if one recalls, Prashant Kishor had categorically said that if BJP makes it to the three-digit mark, he was all set to quit his job as a poll strategist and retire.

Therefore, it is evident that the West Bengal elections are as critical for Prashant Kishor as they are for Mamata Banerjee. Given that the rumours indicate, as alluded to by Prashant Kishor himself, that Mamata Banerjee may lose Bengal because now she solely listens to Prashant Kishor, the poll strategist seems to be on overdrive to use sympathetic journalists to build a narrative that can later be used to exonerate his role in TMC’s loss.

Prashant Kishor rose to fame after he ‘managed’ the 2014 Lok Sabha elections for BJP and PM Narendra Modi. Riding on the Modi wave, Kishor positioned himself, with help from a friendly media, of course, as one who can make or break political fortunes. However, he has had a string of failures ever since. He couldn’t sell Rahul Gandhi to the people of India, failed with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, failed in states like Uttar Pradesh.

People seem to be catching on to the fact that Kishor simply rose to fame because he managed to be a part of a campaign where the leader he was with already had a wave of support in the nation and that he failed miserably when the election actually needed to be turned. And he knows that. Owing to that, Prashant Kishor seems to be desperate and he seems to be looking at his media friends to rescue his own professional prospects should he fail spectacularly in West Bengal as well.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

After explosive Clubhouse confessions, Prashant Kishor starts building ground to blame only Mamata Banerjee if Bengal is lost: Here’s how

OpIndia Staff -
While trying to fire-fight fall-out from Clubhouse conversation, Prashant Kishor has set narrative to blame Mamata Banerjee and TMC for West Bengal loss
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Police arrest 4 Muslim men for putting up posters of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, hurling expletives, AIMIM protests

OpIndia Staff -
Balaghat Police arrested four Muslim men for pasting posters against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati on Jama Masjid Road

‘They came with bombs’: Eyewitness reveals how Anand Burman was killed in West Bengal for working for the BJP

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Anand Burman, a BJP voter, was killed during the violence that ensued in the 4th phase of the elections in West Bengal.

Why Mamata Banerjee should take entire moral responsibility for the violence in Cooch Behar

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
The way the Bengal election has unfolded, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee clearly feels like she is in a corner

Lockdowns, ‘Covidiots’ and ‘Responsible’ Citizens

Opinions Rajan Laad -
We know of the recent surge in COVID cases all over India, but the simultaneous surge in ‘responsible’ citizens appalled by the irresponsibility of ‘Covidiots’

Shambhu priest death case: Protestor dead in police action, shops on temple land to remain sealed and finally Rajasthan govt agreeing to order probe

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A probe has been initiated by Rajasthan government after 10-day agitation led by BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena

Recently Popular

Media

Watch: Arnab Goswami’s special message for Barkha Dutt after Sachin Vaze lands in Taloja Jail

OpIndia Staff -
Without explicitly naming Barkha Dutt, Arnab Goswami slammed the journalist for celebrating his unlawful arrest.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra Congress leader slams Aaditya Thackeray for clearing Rs 3,693 crores to renovate bungalows of Shiv Sena corporators

OpIndia Staff -
Janardan Chandurkar requested governor to intervene after Aaditya Thackeray allotted Rs3,693 crores to Shiv Sena corporators
Read more
News Reports

Asked BARC to pay if they wanted to avoid torture: Sachin Vaze, money laundering and the Rs 30 lakh bribe in TRP case

OpIndia Staff -
Citing sources, TOI reported that BARC officials had admitted to the ED about making such a payment to Sachin Vaze via an inspector.
Read more
News Reports

Rafiqul Islam Madani: All you need to know about the Bangladeshi dwarf cleric who preaches Islamic radicalism and wants to capture Delhi

Dibakar Dutta -
"If we have to be martyred opposing Modi, then, we are all willing to be martyred", Rafiqul Islam Madani had said ahead of Modi's Bangladesh visit
Read more
News Reports

Lutyens journalist speaking ‘truth to the power’ by discussing Mamata Banerjee’s toilet routine

OpIndia Staff -
An embarrassed Prashant Kishor jokingly asked the Lutyens journalist, "Am I expected to answer this also?"
Read more
News Reports

Hindu activists in Kerala object to Muslim League flags outside Temple, stop movie shoot, arrested: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
One of the scenes showed a girl dressed in traditional Hindu attire exiting the temple and being attracted to a man of a different religion (Islam).
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
528,550FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com