Saturday, April 10, 2021
Home News Reports ‘PM Modi created a new power elite and brought about a cultural revolution in...
News Reports
Updated:

‘PM Modi created a new power elite and brought about a cultural revolution in India’: Political analyst Sanjaya Baru

Sanjaya Baru said that unlike the predecessors who belonged to the upper-middle-class, the new power elite powering the cultural revolution belonged to the intermediate classes and had earned their way through to the top

OpIndia Staff
Author Sanjaya Baru in his interview with journalist Karan Thapar revealed that PM Modi has brought a cultural revolution
Karan Thapar interviews Sanjaya Baru(Source: YouTube)
3

In a recent interview with journalist Karan Thapar for the leftist online portal The Wire, political commentator and analyst Sanjaya Baru claimed that PM Modi has created a new power elite and sparked a cultural revolution in terms of people who govern the country and their ideas and attitudes about the idea of India.

Speaking in the interview that marked the launch of his latest book: ‘India’s Power Elite: Class, Caste and a Cultural Revolution’, Baru said that the new intellectuals around Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath belong to a very different world. He added that the government and the bureaucracy in many parts of the country have started placing more importance on vernacular culture and traditions as opposed to the previous order that was primarily dominated by the English upper-middle-class.

“The new power elite are provincial, not comfortable in English…I think we now have a bureaucracy in Delhi and in many parts of India that thinks in vernacular. The metaphors they use, the symbolism they use, the administrative practices they are willing to use….there is an underlying cultural revolution in the country, there is a change in a way in which the ruling class thinks,” Baru elaborated when asked about the distinction between the new and old power elite.

“The new power elite is more provincial, it prefers to use Hindi or vernacular languages, unlike their predecessors which belonged to the upper-middle-class, the emerging power elite draws from the middle of the intermediate classes and are not born into families of privilege with easily accessible contacts. They earned their way to the top,” Baru said.

Baru notes it is the first time that no one in the PMO is from St Stephens or JNU

Baru also explained how the government changes in New Delhi before PM Modi came to power did not bring about radical changes in the social class that constituted the capital’s power elite. He even added that on most occasions, the power elite had starkly similar characteristics and had often belonged to the same set of institutions. “It was a revolving door…one set of friends went in and another set went out,” Baru said.

The old elite had been to similar schools and universities, were members of the Gymkhana or IIC and were largely upper-middle-class, Baru said. In a striking illustration, Baru notes that this is the first time the PMO does not have officers who have graduated from St. Stephens or JNU.

“The secular left-liberal weltanschauung of the old public intellectuals has been replaced by a Hindu nationalist intellectual architecture,” said Baru, adding that the new power elite is unabashedly pro-Hindu, pro-Hindi and pro-vernacular.

Baru claims the cultural revolution brought about by the emerging class of power elite underpinned the aspirational India that represents the ascent of Bharat and the decline of India. The political commentator drew a parallel between the cultural revolution triggered by PM Modi’s arrival at the Centre with the one that happened under Mao in China. In both instances, the aim was to remove if not eradicate vestiges of the old order, who might have desperately tried to somehow cling onto power and their position, Baru said.

In the 32-minute interview with Karan Thapar, Baru also analysed PM Modi’s popularity among the masses and his mantra for political success. He said it is a combination of BJP’s Hindutva nationalism, Ram Manohar Lohia’s caste-based social welfarism and the Left’s class-based pro-poor radicalism. It is also hostile to the left and the elites, he added.

When asked what are the challenges that could stifle Modi’s ascent, Baru opined that a revival of the opposition or an economic collapse are the only two roadblocks he envisions that could stop PM Modi’s relentless juggernaut. He added that the people of new aspirational India are drawn towards PM Modi because he personifies them and reflects their views. However, Baru noted that if the economy takes a hit, this unwavering support to PM Modi could transform into disillusionment and frustration.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

New Delhi conveys concern to Washington over US Navy carrying out operations in Indian waters without consent

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, the US Navy issued a statement alleging that it conducted operations in Indian EEZ without seeking its consent
News Reports

Assam: Fearing poaching by BJP, Congress-led alliance starts shifting candidates to Rajasthan, 20 AIUDF candidates reach Jaipur hotel

OpIndia Staff -
Congress said they are shifting their alliance candidates from Assam to Jaipur as a precautionary measure to prevent BJP from buying them

Rahul Gandhi demands ‘vaccines for all’ months after Congress leaders had indulged in anti-vaccine propaganda

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier Congress leaders protested against the approval granted for indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin

How a Turkish Jihadi trained in Pakistan by Tablighi Jamaat joined al-Qaeda in Syria to raise ‘Ottoman Caliphate army’

World OpIndia Staff -
Turkish Jihadi, trained in Pakistan by the Tablighi Jamaat, joined Al-Qaeda in Syria in order to try and raise an Ottoman caliphate army

US Navy boasts that it broke Indian maritime rules, conducts FONOP off Lakshadweep Islands inside India’s EEZ

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The US Navy has boasted that they had carried out Freedom of Navigation operations 130 nautical miles off Lakshadweep, inside India's EEZ.

More allegations of sexual assault emerge against farmer protest activists, Yogendra Yadav’s party issues statement

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Shocking allegations of sexual assault against activists associated with the farmer protests have surfaced.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Maharashtra Congress leader slams Aaditya Thackeray for clearing Rs 3,693 crores to renovate bungalows of Shiv Sena corporators

OpIndia Staff -
Janardan Chandurkar requested governor to intervene after Aaditya Thackeray allotted Rs3,693 crores to Shiv Sena corporators
Read more
World

USA: Police officers show up at Twitter user’s home for criticising Congresswoman AOC on social media, her spokesperson denies involvement

OpIndia Staff -
Two policemen visited the home of an American citizen for tweeting against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC).
Read more
Cricket

‘Indiranagar ka Gunda’ Rahul Dravid sets the internet on fire with appearance in CRED ad

OpIndia Staff -
Cricket legend Rahul Dravid has set the internet on fire with his performance in an advertisement for CRED.
Read more
Politics

Prashant Kishor says internal survey shows BJP win, hails PM Modi, admits TMC’s Muslim appeasement politics: Here is everything he said on Clubhouse

OpIndia Staff -
"Major problem that we have to accept is that there have been efforts for the last 20 years to appease the minorities," said Prashant Kishor
Read more
World

US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter obsessed with prostitutes and making porn, uploaded family member’s naked butt to Pornhub account: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Obsessed with pornography, Hunter Biden had a large collection of naked selfies and hundreds of pictures of nude women.
Read more
News Reports

Dwarka accident: Woman who mowed down an elderly couple claims she was ‘thinking about something’ and was ‘distracted’

OpIndia Staff -
Deepshikha Choudhary claimed she was distracted and could not spot the elderly couple
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
528,173FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com