Another video has gone viral on the internet that shows a man spitting on the dough as he prepares to make Rotis. The visuals were captured at Shamli in Uttar Pradesh and have prompted much disgust from people on social media. It is not clear when the video was captured.

Shamli Police has said on Twitter that the accused has been taken into custody and appropriate action under the ambit of the law will be taken. The accused is currently being questioned over the incident.

उपरोक्त व्यक्ति को हिरासत मे लेकर पूछताछ की जा रही है। आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जायेगी। — Shamli police (@PoliceShamli) April 2, 2021

There have been multiple incidents in recent times where cooks have been spotted spitting into the food. The Ghaziabad police had arrested one Mohammad Mohsin after a video of him making rotis while spitting on them at an engagement ceremony went viral.

Similarly, there was one incident involving one Mohammad Khalik in Delhi. Cases have also been reported at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere in the state.

Naushad’s spitting video was one of the first that came to the fore. There is some suspicion that there is a nexus of miscreants indulging in such activities. The Police had initiated an investigation into the same.

Numerous videos have come forward since then which suggests that the practice could be far more prevalent than previously suspected.