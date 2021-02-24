Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Naushad’s video of spitting on Tandoori Roti might be just the tip of the iceberg, several similar videos emerge on social media

Spitting on cooked or uncooked food is not an uncommon practice. It has been widely reported in many countries, and it is considered to be one of the darkest not-so-secret truth of the food industry

On February 21, one Naushad alias Suhail was arrested by Meerut Police for allegedly spitting on Roti while cooking it. During interrogation, it was reportedly revealed that he worked as a cook in wedding ceremonies for the last 15 years. A video has surfaced in which he allegedly confessed to spitting on food for at least ten years. After his video went viral, followed by his arrest, several other videos started circulating on social media with similar incidents.

Possibility of a nexus indulging in unholy acts

Due to the gross nature of the incident and ongoing pandemic situation, the police has initiated an investigation to see if this was an isolated incident or if there is a nexus that indulge in such activities. The police are not only going to question the contractors who have hired Naushad and his colleagues in the past, but they will also check the call details of Naushad’s mobile phone. As per reports, police will interrogate people who have been associated with Naushad in the past to understand the reason for his actions.

Similar undated videos circulating on social media

After Naushad’s video, several other videos of people of a particular community involved in preparing food started to make rounds on social media. Please note that OpIndia is not verifying these videos.

In one of the viral videos, a man was seen spitting in the packing bag before putting the cooked chicken in it.

In another video, a man was seen spitting and adding dirty water in milk at a dairy.

In another viral video, a man was seen licking bread while cutting them.

There are dozens of such videos available on social media platforms, many of which had surfaced earlier also. Sadly, spitting on cooked or uncooked food is not an uncommon practice. It has been widely reported in many countries, and it is considered to be one of the darkest not-so-secret truth of the food industry. There are CCTV footages of waiters in even high-end restaurants spitting on food, presumably to be served t customers who they hate, probably due to not paying enough tip or due to rude behaviour. According to one research, 6% of interviewed waiters had admitted to ‘contaminating food to take revenge on patrons.

