Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Adar Poonawalla announces reduction in Covishield vaccine price, will be available for state govts for Rs 300 per dose

Adar Poonawalla said that the 25% price reduction is a philanthropic move that will help the states save funds.

Adar Poonawalla announces immediate price reduction for Covishield
Adar Poonawalla says Serum Institute's Covishield will be available for Rs 300 per dose (image courtesy: adarpoonawalla.com)
Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India and the manufacturer of Covishield has announced a reduction of 25 percent in the price of the vaccine.

Terming it as a philanthropic move, Poonawalla informed that the price of Covishield has been slashed to Rs 300/ dose for the states effective immediately, as per a CNBC TV18 report. He says the move was in the interest of states to help save funds. 

In a tweet, Poonawalla further stated that the price reduction will enable state governments to save crores and will also encourage more vaccinations, thereby saving countless lives.

The Serum Institute of India had earlier announced the prices of its Covid-19 vaccine Covishield for State governments and private hospitals at Rs 400 per dose, and Rs 600 per dose respectively. 

A statement was released by the Serum Institute of India in which it made the announcement of providing its vaccines to the state governments and private hospitals in the wake of the broad guidelines issued by the central government for the procurement of vaccines.

Multiple states have already placed orders in bulk with the SII for procurement of the Covishield for Phase 03 of the vaccination drive which opens on May 01 for beneficiaries between 18 to 45 years.

