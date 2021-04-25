Sunday, April 25, 2021
Home News Reports UP govt places order for 1 crore doses of vaccines from Serum Institute and...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

UP govt places order for 1 crore doses of vaccines from Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech for phase 3 vaccination drive

The state of Uttar Pradesh is the first in India to administer the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to nearly one crore people while the second dose of the vaccine has been given to 6,11,595 people over 62 years of age across the state.

Akshita Bhadauria
35

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Sunday that his government has placed an order for 1 crore doses vaccines just ahead of the Phase 03 vaccination drive which opens for beneficiaries over 18 years of age.

An order of 50 lakh doses each has been placed with both the indigenous vaccine manufacturers in India- Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat BioTech’s Covaxin. 

The Chief Minister also informed through his tweet that a comprehensive action plan is being prepared for the vaccination drive and procurement.

The decision comes after the Union Health Ministry announced opening vaccinations for citizens above 18 years of age in Phase 03 of the largest vaccination drive.

UP the first state to administer over 1 crore doses of vaccine

The state of Uttar Pradesh is the first in India to administer the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to nearly one crore people while the second dose of the vaccine has been given to 6,11,595 people over 62 years of age across the state.

An official statement by the state revealed that over 99,27,150 people, including healthcare and frontline workers and people above the age of 45 years have been inoculated. 

According to a government spokesman, “Vaccination of people aged above 60 and those between 45 and 60 is being conducted at a war-footing across the state in private and district hospitals, and medical colleges.”

Apart from UP, some other states have also placed order for the vaccines, and many others have announced that they will vaccinate people in the age group 18-45 for free. Assam govt has ordered 1 crore doses of Covaxin and 1 crore doses of Covishield from Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India respectively. Andhra Pradesh has also ordered 4.08 crore doses each of Covaxin and Covishield.

Rajasthan delays plan to inoculate population above 18

Meanwhile, the state of Rajasthan has delayed the plans to vaccinate its population from 18 to 45 years of age. The drive which is supposed to commence from May 1, will begin at a later stage in the state.

The Rajasthan government has expressed its inability to present a new date on vaccination for those above 18 years of age, citing non-availability of the vaccine till May 15.

Also Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding the Center to bear the expense of free vaccination to be provided to beneficiaries above 18 years of age. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Akshita Bhadauria

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

UP govt places order for 1 crore doses of vaccines from Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech for phase 3 vaccination drive

Akshita Bhadauria -
UP govt has ordered 50 lakh doses each of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines from Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India
News Reports

A week after the opposition leaders demand ‘Modi picture on death certificates’, fake news peddlers do the needful

OpIndia Staff -
An image of a man holding a vaccination certificate spread on social media claiming that death certificates have Modi's photo now

Video of a doctor claiming empty Nebuliser can replace oxygen cylinder goes viral, doctor apologises after experts slam him for wrong claim

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Dr Alok had claimed that empty nebuliser machine draws oxygen from the atmosphere, and it can be used in place of oxygen cylinder

While Delhi continues to suffer an oxygen crisis, Arvind Kejriwal ads appear on India Today 15 times in 6 hours

Politics OpIndia Staff -
A Twitter user is posting images every time Arvind Kejriwal appears on India Today. The count at present is 15 in 6 hours.

‘Liberals’ normalise wishing death on Hindus, hope for ‘Sanghis’ to suffer painful death and ‘eternal pain’ amidst Covid-19 crisis

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
As Covid-19 cases surge across the country, healthcare across multiple states are stretched. Yet, hate continues unabated.

‘Neutral’ The Quint publishes video promoting Congress’ work during Covid ‘coincidentally’ just day before Rahul Gandhi wants his party to help in pandemic

Media OpIndia Staff -
Quint sets ground for Rahul Gandhi to come and take moral credit for Youth Congress' efforts amid coronavirus pandemic.

Recently Popular

Government and Policy

Arvind Kejriwal set up only 1 out of 8 oxygen plants for which Modi govt sanctioned funds through PM CARES in December 2020: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi HC slammed both the Delhi government and the central government due to the oxygen crisis in the National Capital.
Read more
News Reports

After chancellor Angela Merkel’s snide remarks on India, German Embassy quickly moves to make amends

OpIndia Staff -
Angela Merkel had earlier regretted that European powers have "allowed" India to become a pharmaceutical manufacturing giant.
Read more
Crime

TikTok Star Funbucket Bhargav, of OMG fame, arrested for raping minor girl

OpIndia Staff -
TikTok Star 'Funbucket Bhargav' arrested for raping a minor. Fans of actor Nithya wrongly assumed she was the victim.
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal spent Rs 150 crore on ads in the first 3 months of 2021, RTI reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The AAP government spent an average of Rs 1.67 crore daily on ads and publicity amid the second wave of coronavirus.
Read more
Opinions

The West does not have any moral high ground over China, their conduct during Covid crisis is further proof of it

K Bhattacharjee -
The United States of America has projected its geopolitical rivalry with China as a great conflict between good and evil.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Rutgers Student Association passes historic resolution against Hinduphobia: All you need to know about the lead up to it

OpIndia Staff -
Rutgers University Student Assembly (RUSA) passed a resolution (No. 1451-XX) to adopt a scholarly definition of Hinduphobia.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,127FansLike
532,825FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com