Sunday, April 4, 2021
Sikh youths lured by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's promise of $2500 now languish in jail, families curse the SFJ leader: Know all about the case

The families of the youth were cursing Gurpatwant Singh Pannu for leading the Sikh youth astray, Chahal revealed. He lured them with the promise of $2500 but did not pay any money after the deed was done.

OpIndia Staff
Gurpatwant Singh Pannu
45

Three Sikh youths who planted flags of Khalistan at the administrative complex Moga district on the 14th of August, 2020 after Sikhs for Justice leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu called for the same are now languishing in jail, Sukhi Chahal, Editor-in-Chief of The Khalsa Today said.

The families of the youth were cursing Gurpatwant Singh Pannu for leading the Sikh youth astray, Chahal revealed. He lured them with the promise of $2500 but did not pay any money after the deed was done.

Chahal said that criminals sitting abroad were ruining the lives of those in India by radicalising the Punjab youth. He said, “This case should leave no one in doubt that by falling prey to such lucrative misconceived offers, they are only putting themselves in the firing line. Stay away from anti-India forces is the lesson to learn.”

The Moga Police had registered a case under sections 124A (sedition) and 121 (waging war against the government) of the Indian Penal Code, and other sections of the Prevention of Insult to National Honours Act.

SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill had said that the youths had “probably fallen in the trap of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) head Gurpatwant Singh Pannu’s announcement”.

“The two youths reached the DC office complex terrace and hanged a ‘kesari’ (saffron) flag with Khanda (symbol of Sikh faith) printed on it. The flag also had ‘Khalistan’ written on it with paint. The flags with ‘Khanda’ are normally available in market. The banned Sikhs for Justice head Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has made several announcements offering $2,500 or $25,000 to those who would do this cowardly act.and it is most probably an act by those youths who wanted to make some easy money,” he said.

“As per the CCTV clips, they came around 8.15 am when sweepers had opened all rooms and offices for cleaning. They reached the terrace and raised this Khalistan flag and while returning, they took down the Indian national flag which was placed on the flag post. They first cut the string of the tricolour, brought it down and took it along with them. It was a cowardly and anti-national act,” the SSP added.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannuhad said in videos, promising $2500, “Haryana, which was one a part of Punjab, will be a part of Khalistan”.

Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, had commented, “The poison being spread by Pannu and Jathedar Sahib has shown its affect in Moga where two persons removed the tricolour.and hoisted the Khalistani flag above DC office. The law should arrest these anti-national elements and put a mark of ‘traitors’ on their forehead. Now it is time to clearly differentiate between those who love this country and those who want to destroy it.”

The Sikhs for Justice leader had also attempted to use the ‘farmer protests’ to radicalise the youths of Punjab. He had also incited Sikh soldiers in the Indian Army to “Leave Ladakh border and join Singhu border”. He had also urged West Bengal and Maharashtra Chief Ministers to declare independence from India earlier in the year.

Read more
