‘Leave Ladakh border, Come to Singhu border’, Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun incites Sikh soldiers of the Indian Army

Pannun tries to incite Sikh soldiers of the Indian army by falsely claiming that their families are being killed in Punjab, and hence they should not fight for India

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun (L) and protests at Singhu border (R)
Amidst the ongoing ‘farmer’ protests in the country, an audio recording of Khalistani terrorists has come out in the public domain that exposes the direct involvement of Khalistani terror outfits in the ongoing ‘farmer’ protests against the Indian government in the national capital. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani terrorist and the founder of banned terror outfit Sikh For Justice (SFJ), has been caught attempting to incite Sikh soldiers in the Indian Army to join the protests at the Singhu border.

In the audio that has gone viral, Pannun can be heard saying that the Khalistani terror outfit SFJ is holding a Khalistan Morcha on December 26 and 27 at the Singhu border near the national capital. The audio that is supposedly recorded in December 2020 asks Sikh soldiers to join the alleged farmer protest by deserting the Indian Army.

“Leave Ladakh border and join Singhu border,” says Pannun as he incites them by falsely claiming that the Sikhs soldiers should not fight for India as their families are being killed in Punjab.

Continuing to spew venom against India, Pannun, who is wanted by the law-enforcement agencies in the country, says the time has come for Sikhs to undo the wrong of 1947. “Liberate Punjab from Indian occupation and create Khalistan,” says Pannun.

“Leave Ladakh border and join Singhu border. This is the open challenge for India, we will liberate Punjab and create Khalistan,” Pannun can be heard making incendiary statements.

The latest viral only confirms the active involvement of Khalistani forces, who are now attempting to foment trouble in the country by inciting Sikhs to protest against the Indian government. The Khalistani elements, both inside the country and abroad, are extremely desperate to create chaos on the streets of Delhi and are now using the innocent Sikhs to further their anti-propaganda.

Farmers protest in India hijacked by Khalistanis

The ‘farmers’ protests started as a movement against the three farm laws, however, they were soon hijacked by the pro-Khalistani elements. During the protests, the so-called ‘farmers’ have resorted to violence and raised worrying slogans supporting Khalistan.

The pro-Khalistan and anti-Indian slogans were raised during the ‘farmer protest’’ along the Haryana-Punjab border, thus raising suspicion over the involvement of SFJ in instigating Punjab farmers to protest against the Modi government under the pretext that the three farm bills were anti-farmer in nature. It is important to note that the Khalistan organization SFJ, funded by Pakistan, had earlier declared a grant of $1 million for farmers in Punjab and Haryana in lieu of their support for Khalistan.

Most importantly, pro-Khalistan organisations, to attract the crowd to these protests, had also come up with the idea of luring the so-called protestors by offering free pizza, foot massages at the protest site so that they could not only retain the already exhausted protestors but also attract new ones

OpIndia has extensively reported how Khalistani elements have infiltrated the Punjab farmer protest, which subsequently turned violent with the rioters unfurling multiple flags with a Sikh religious symbol on the Red Fort. After Rihanna, porn star Mia Khalifa and international protestor Greta Thunberg voiced their support to protesting farmers, a bigger conspiracy to defame India on a global platform backed by pro-Khalistan outfit Poetic Justice Foundation was revealed.

Khalistanis in California, USA, has also indulged in supporting and celebrating the violent farmer protests and had even broken Mahatma Gandhi statue.

