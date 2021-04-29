Thursday, April 29, 2021
Sonu Nigam says ‘how dare you’ to Tripura DM who raided a wedding, Hindu priests also criticise the DM’s behaviour

The singer said that the official ruined the special day for the family who would never want to revisit the day which is otherwise the most memorable occasion.

West Tripura District Magistrate (DM) Shailesh Kumar Yadav, Sonu Nigam
Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam had lashed out at Tripura West District Magistrate (DM) Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav after his video manhandling people at a wedding went viral on social media. 

Yadav was seen thrashing the guests, holding the groom by the collar and hitting the pandit who was there at the event to perform the wedding. The video received strong reactions from not just the singer but also the Pandit samaj from Rajasthan.

Sonu Nigam who makes regular vlogs based on his personal life for his fans on Instagram, excused himself this one time to talk about the Tripura incident that left him shocked. 

Calling the incident deplorable, Nigam questioned how dare the DM speak to people in an unruly fashion and touch them. Not getting into the legalities of the incident, Nigam simply expressed his displeasure over DM’s behavior and remarked that even the Prime Minister does not boast his power like the way a District Magistrate did. 

Nigam highlighted the foul behaviour meted out against women and even policemen present at the location. The singer said that the official ruined the special day for the family who would never want to revisit the day which is otherwise the most memorable occasion. 

Nigam remarked that an educated person who behaved like a goon doesn’t deserve the position of a DM. 

Apart from the singer, heads of Pandit Samaj from Rajasthan are also demanding action against the DM.

DM not suspended yet despite media reports claiming so

Several media reports have claimed that DM Shailesh Kumar Yadav has been suspended after the incident. But according to fact-check by Eastmojo, that is incorrect and he has not been suspended yet. “EastMojo can now confirm that as of filing this report, Yadav is still in service and all reports of him being suspended are merely rumours. There has been no official confirmation of the same, but that did not stop media outlets from publishing the same,” the North East based media portal said in its report. They reported that the official attended office on Thursday and worked like usual.

According to the report, an official from the state secretariat confirmed that the CM ordered an inquiry against the alleged incident and sought a report from the chief secretary Manoj Kumar at the earliest. Reportedly, a committee comprising two top IAS officers has been formed to probe the incident and file a report.

BJP MLA’s demand suspension

As many as 5 BJP MLAs have written a letter to the Chief Secretary of the state Manoj Kumar to demand an immediate suspension of West District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar Yadav for his “absolutely boorish” and “uncultured behaviour” in two marriage parties in the name of enforcing COVID protocol.

Letter to Chief Secretary by BJP MLAs

The five MLAs, in their letter, alleged that DM Shailesh Kumar Yadav had himself given permission for both the wedding ceremonies with the conditions that not more than 50 people can attend the marriage and four vehicles each would be allowed for which car passes had been issued. The letter alleged that both the marriages were conducted in full compliance with the COVID-19 protocols and regulations notified by the Centre and the state government and yet the DM raided and physically assaulted and abused the people, including the bride and the groom.

DM Shailesh Yadav thrashes guests and pandit at a wedding

Yadav justified his hooliganism and invoked ‘principles of natural justice’ when questioned regarding the atrocious conduct with the guests. “Yes, I did say it yesterday,” (that he will have people arrested) he admitted but added that, “You have to say such things at the moment to make people understand”.

In a video, Yadav can be seen disrupting the wedding, thrashing guests and talking with a person in the wedding, who appears to be one of the hosts, in an extremely derogatory manner. 

DM apologizes after facing flak

Apologizing for his behavior, the DM claimed that he did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments. 

In his apology, the DM said, “everyone who gathered at the function was in violation of Section 144. More than 30 people were arrested. I apologize if any individual or group is pained by last night’s action. But what was done last night was only for the benefit and well-being of people. My aim was not to pain or humiliate anyone.”

