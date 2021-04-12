Monday, April 12, 2021
Home Law Supreme Court imposes a fine of Rs 50,000 on Former UP Shia Waqf Broad...
Editor's picksLawNews Reports
Updated:

Supreme Court imposes a fine of Rs 50,000 on Former UP Shia Waqf Broad Chairman for his PIL to remove verses promoting Jihad from Quran: Details

The court further said that any attempt to make changes in Quran in the manner the petitioner has sought to be done would infringe the right to freedom of religion, including the right to profess, practise and propagate religion.

OpIndia Staff
Supreme Court
Supreme Court imposed fine of Rs.50,000 on Syed Wasim Rizvi (Image: New Indian Express/Hindustan)
3

On April 12, the Supreme Court imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Former UP Shia Waqf Broad Chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi for his PIL to remove 26 verses of the Quran for promoting terrorism and jihad. In his PIL, Rizvi stated that these verses are allegedly used by Islamist Terrorist Groups as justification for attacks on non-believers and civilians.

The court called PIL frivolous

The three-judge bench of Justice RF Nariman, Justice BR Gavai and Justice Hrishikesh Roy heard the petition. As the hearing began, Justice Nariman repeated asked Rizvi if he really wants to go ahead with the petition.

Senior Advocate K Raizada appearing for Rizvi, said, “Students are not to be indoctrinated. These preachings cannot be in the market place of the idea. I have written to the Centra Government for action, but nothing has happened.” He claimed that children are kept in captivity at madras at a tender age.

The apex court, while imposing a fine on Rizvi, called his writ petition absolutely frivolous. The court said, “We hold that the Courts cannot sit in judgment over the Quran or the contents thereof in any legal proceedings. Such adjudication of the religion itself is not permissible. Similarly, the Courts cannot and will not adjudicate on theories of philosophy or of science or scientific principles”.

The court further said that any attempt to make changes in Quran in the manner the petitioner has sought to be done would infringe the right to freedom of religion, including the right to profess, practise and propagate religion.

“We take note of the fact that the Koran has been accepted as a holy through the ages. It is read, followed, published and distributed in all civilised countries of the world,” the court added. There has been no interference with Quran either in India or in any other country up till now. “It is too late in the day for the writ petitioners to contend that publication and propagation of Koran would cause disharmony between communities and religions and the tenets of Koran to constitute an insult to other religions or communities,” the court said.

Rizvi’s petition against 26 verses of the Quran

In his petition, Rizvi sought directions from the court to remove 26 verses from Quran that were Verse 9 Surah 5; Verse 9 Surah 28; Verse 4 Surah 101; Verse 9 Surah 123; Verse 4 Surah 56; Verse 9 Surah 23; Verse 9 Surah 37; Verse 5 Surah 57; Verse 33 Surah 61; Verse 21 Surah 98; Verse 32 Surah 22; Verse 48 Surah 20; Verse 8 Surah 69; Verse 66 Surah 9; Verse 41 Surah 27; Verse 41 Surah 28; Verse 9 Surah 111; Verse 9 Surah 58; Verse 8 Surah 65; Verse 5 Surah 51; Verse 9 Surah 29; Verse 5 Surah 14; Verse 4 Surah 89; Verse 9 Surah 14; Verse 3 Surah 151; and Verse 2 Surah 191.

According to his PIL, he said that Islam is based on the concept of equality, forgiveness, equity and tolerance. However, people are drifting away from these basics. He added, due to the extreme interpretations of the 26 verses of the Holy book, Islam is identified with militancy, fundamentalism, extremism and terrorism.

He further added that there are many Muslim madarsas worldwide where young children are taught Islam and Quran. He said, “These verses are like poison in the raw mind of young children in the name of the message of Allah, which leads him to a radical mindset and from his early age when they become young, they hate people of other religions because of their mindset, and many youths get involved with terrorist organizations in some way under this mentality, the wrong messages of Allah Has been filled in the name of Islam.”

FIRs and death threats against Rizvi

After he submitted PIL in the Supreme Court, several FIRs and death threats were targeted towards him. On March 15, a Shia lawyer offered money to behead ex-UP Shia Board Chief Waseem Rizvi. He said he would sell his son to collect money for the bounty.

The National Commission for Minorities also demanded an unconditional apology from Waseem Rizvi over his PIL to remove the verses from Quran. In the notice, the commission said, “The NCM directs you to withdraw your comments and tender an unconditional apology within 21 days, failing which the Commission will be constrained to hold a hearing under section 9 of the National Commission of Minorities Act, 1992 and appropriate direct authorities to take legal action as deemed fit.”

On March 20, hundreds of Muslims gathered at the Jama Masjid in the National Capital to protest against him. The protestors, belonging to both Shia and Sunni communities, had alleged that Waseem Rizvi had been ‘deliberately’ trying to drive a wedge between the two communities. They had urged the Muslim community to boycott the Shia leader, accused him of corruption and looting Waqf Board properties. The demonstrators were also seen marching towards the Supreme Court of India.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Law

Supreme Court imposes a fine of Rs 50,000 on Former UP Shia Waqf Broad Chairman for his PIL to remove verses promoting Jihad from...

OpIndia Staff -
SC imposed Rs 50,000 fine on Syed Wasim Rizvi for his PIL to remove 26 verses of the Quran for promoting terrorism and jihad.
News Reports

Gangster Mukhtar Ansari, who was suffering from illness in Punjab, recovers miraculously in UP but has been trying to ‘fall ill’ again ever since

OpIndia Staff -
On Monday (April 12), Mukhtar Ansari will be presented before a Court in Uttar Pradesh. The case pertains to the assault of a janitor and Deputy jailor in Lucknow.

Shops burnt, stones pelted on police in Baran, Rajasthan after 3 Muslim men stabbed one Kamal Singh: What we know so far

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shops burnt, police personnel injured, stone pelting, fire department vehicles attacked in Chhabra, Rajasthan.

After explosive Clubhouse confessions, Prashant Kishor starts building ground to blame only Mamata Banerjee if Bengal is lost: Here’s how

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While trying to fire-fight fall-out from Clubhouse conversation, Prashant Kishor has set narrative to blame Mamata Banerjee and TMC for West Bengal loss

Madhya Pradesh: Police arrest 4 Muslim men for putting up posters of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, hurling expletives, AIMIM protests

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Balaghat Police arrested four Muslim men for pasting posters against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati on Jama Masjid Road

‘They came with bombs’: Eyewitness reveals how Anand Burman was killed in West Bengal for working for the BJP

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Anand Burman, a BJP voter, was killed during the violence that ensued in the 4th phase of the elections in West Bengal.

Recently Popular

Media

Watch: Arnab Goswami’s special message for Barkha Dutt after Sachin Vaze lands in Taloja Jail

OpIndia Staff -
Without explicitly naming Barkha Dutt, Arnab Goswami slammed the journalist for celebrating his unlawful arrest.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra Congress leader slams Aaditya Thackeray for clearing Rs 3,693 crores to renovate bungalows of Shiv Sena corporators

OpIndia Staff -
Janardan Chandurkar requested governor to intervene after Aaditya Thackeray allotted Rs3,693 crores to Shiv Sena corporators
Read more
News Reports

After explosive Clubhouse confessions, Prashant Kishor starts building ground to blame only Mamata Banerjee if Bengal is lost: Here’s how

OpIndia Staff -
While trying to fire-fight fall-out from Clubhouse conversation, Prashant Kishor has set narrative to blame Mamata Banerjee and TMC for West Bengal loss
Read more
News Reports

Asked BARC to pay if they wanted to avoid torture: Sachin Vaze, money laundering and the Rs 30 lakh bribe in TRP case

OpIndia Staff -
Citing sources, TOI reported that BARC officials had admitted to the ED about making such a payment to Sachin Vaze via an inspector.
Read more
News Reports

Rafiqul Islam Madani: All you need to know about the Bangladeshi dwarf cleric who preaches Islamic radicalism and wants to capture Delhi

Dibakar Dutta -
"If we have to be martyred opposing Modi, then, we are all willing to be martyred", Rafiqul Islam Madani had said ahead of Modi's Bangladesh visit
Read more
News Reports

Lutyens journalist speaking ‘truth to the power’ by discussing Mamata Banerjee’s toilet routine

OpIndia Staff -
An embarrassed Prashant Kishor jokingly asked the Lutyens journalist, "Am I expected to answer this also?"
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
528,610FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com