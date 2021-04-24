Saturday, April 24, 2021
‘If you talk against Jihad, we will chop your tongue off, Inshallah’: Terrorist issues death threat against J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina

Towards the end of the video, the terrorist quotes Allama Iqbal's lines to threaten India.

An unidentified terrorist has recently released a video in which he has threatened to assassinate BJP leader from Jammu and Kashmir Ravinder Raina if he continues to speak against jihad.

With his face covered with a veil and holding a rifle, the terrorist in the video threatens to chop off Raina’s tongue if he persists in speaking against Pakistan and Islamic jihad.

“The atrocities meted out on Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir will be avenged…We warn Ravinder Raina to stop speaking on Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Raina, you keep talking about rescuing Pakistan occupied Kashmir and building a temple there, but let me tell you, we are going to liberate Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian rule,” the terrorist said.

“Ravinder Raina, stop speaking against Pakistan and jihad or else we will cut off your tongue…This is my last warning to you Ravinder. You better watch your mouth or else you will be dead, Inshallah…We are on our path to seek Allah and jihad, and we will be successful in our endeavour. People like Ravinder and other lackeys of PM Modi, be prepared to face the consequences,” the terrorist says.

Towards the end of the video, the terrorist quotes Allama Iqbal’s lines to threaten India. “Na samjhoge to mit jaoge ai Hindostan walo, tumhaari dastan tak bhi na hogi dastanon mein,” he says.

