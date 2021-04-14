Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath self-isolates after staff members test positive for Chinese coronavirus

Yogi Adityanath urged everyone to follow Indian government and UP state government guidelines and not to pay attention to rumours.

OpIndia Staff
Yogi Adityanath self-isolates after staff members test positive for coronavirus
141

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has self-isolated after some of his staff members who came in contact with him tested positive for Chinese coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Yogi Adityanath informed that some of the staff members at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s office have tested positive for coronavirus. “These officers had come in contact with me and hence I have isolated myself. I have resumed all my work virtually,” he informed.

He further cautioned people against believing in rumours. “In illness, fire and floods, prevention is better than cure. The best cure for coronavirus is prevention and we must take all precautionary measures to save our citizens,” he said. He urged everyone to follow Indian government and UP state government guidelines and not to pay attention to rumours.

yogi adityanath coronavirus, yogi adityanath covid positive
OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

