Yogi Adityanath self-isolates after staff members test positive for coronavirus

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has self-isolated after some of his staff members who came in contact with him tested positive for Chinese coronavirus.

मेरे कार्यालय के कुछ अधिकारी कोरोना से संक्रमित हुए हैं।



यह अधिकारी मेरे संपर्क में रहे हैं, अतः मैंने एहतियातन अपने को आइसोलेट कर लिया है एवं सभी कार्य वर्चुअली प्रारम्भ कर रहा हूं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 13, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Yogi Adityanath informed that some of the staff members at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s office have tested positive for coronavirus. “These officers had come in contact with me and hence I have isolated myself. I have resumed all my work virtually,” he informed.

बीमारी, आग व पानी में लापरवाही नहीं 'बचाव' ही सर्वोत्तम उपाय है।



कोरोना का भी सर्वोत्तम उपाय 'बचाव' है और हमें इसके हर संभव प्रयास करने चाहिए ताकि हम हर नागरिक को बचाने में योगदान दे सकें।



भारत सरकार व @UPGovt की गाइडलाइन्स का अक्षरशः पालन करें तथा अफवाहों पर ध्यान न दें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 13, 2021

He further cautioned people against believing in rumours. “In illness, fire and floods, prevention is better than cure. The best cure for coronavirus is prevention and we must take all precautionary measures to save our citizens,” he said. He urged everyone to follow Indian government and UP state government guidelines and not to pay attention to rumours.