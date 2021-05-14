124 retired US military leaders have written an open letter questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 United States Presidential election as well as President Joe Biden’s fitness to be commander-in-chief.

According to the reports, the letter written by a group of veterans called – “Flag Officers 4 America” said that the United States “is in deep peril” with Americans “in a fight for our survival as the Constitutional Republic like no other time since our founding in 1776”.

“Without fair and honest elections that accurately reflect the ‘will of the people,’ our Constitutional Republic is lost. Election integrity demands ensuring there is one legal vote cast and counted per citizen,” said the letter released on Tuesday by “Flag Officers 4 America”. The letter is signed by 124 former admirals and generals.

The “Flag Officers 4 America” is a group of US military veterans, who pledged to support and defend the Constitution of the US against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

Some of the signatories include – Retired Rear Adm. John Poindexter, who was the National Security Adviser under President Ronald Reagan, and Retd Lt. Gen. William G. Boykin, who spent five years as Deputy Undersecretary of Defence for Intelligence under President George W Bush and is now Executive Vice President of the Family Research Council.

In their letter, the former generals and admirals urged the FBI and Supreme Court to act swiftly when election irregularities are surfaced and not ignore them as was done in 2020.

US military veterans raise concerns over Biden’s health

Further, the signatories have also addressed concerns over Biden’s health.

“The mental and physical condition of the Commander in Chief cannot be ignored. He must be able to quickly make accurate national security decisions involving life and limb anywhere, day or night,” the letter said.

The letter further read, “Recent Democrat leadership’s inquiries about nuclear code procedures send a dangerous national security signal to nuclear-armed adversaries, raising the question about who is in charge. We must always have an unquestionable chain of command”.

The letter goes on to address a number of pressing issues such as the border crisis, China, Iran nuclear question, Rule of Law in the US. As per the veterans, the border crisis is jeopardizing national security by “increasing human trafficking, drug cartels, terrorist entry, health/CV19 dangers, and humanitarian crises”.

The US military veterans also addressed the ongoing tussle between the US and China and described China as the “greatest external threat to America”.

Interestingly, the veterans’ open letter comes almost a year after Former President Donald Trump had cast similar doubts on Joe Biden’s health and suitability to rule, referring to him as “Sleepy Joe”. During the 2020 US Presidential Election campaign, Former POTUS Trump had also questioned Biden’s capabilities by saying that there was “something going on” with Biden’s mental abilities.

US elections and allegations of electoral fraud

The 2020 US Presidential Elections were marred by controversies after several shocking allegations of massive election fraud were made against the Democratic party. According to the critics, the Democratic party indulged in ‘rigging’ elections through ballot papers to gain a lead in key swing states.

The Trump campaign had alleged that there is serious voter fraud as they demanded a stop to the counting process in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Michigan after several inconsistencies were found in the counting process. The allegations of rigging in the US election process surfaced after several persons pointed out about the sudden halt of the vote count process on the counting day and the subsequent overnight increase in votes for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, especially in states like Michigan and Wisconsin without adding a single vote to President Donald Trump or any other candidates.

Despite several American voters pointing out the serious election fraud, especially the act of massive rigging in the ballot system, the American media and electoral institutions overlooked the allegations and did not even initiate a serious probe to look into such serious allegations.