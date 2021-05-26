Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Home News Reports 'My father was medically murdered': Actress Sambhavna Seth accuses Delhi's Jaipur Golden Hospital of...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘My father was medically murdered’: Actress Sambhavna Seth accuses Delhi’s Jaipur Golden Hospital of negligence

Sambhavna said that her brother sent her a video of the ward where their father was initially admitted. There were twelve beds in the ward, and all 11 were empty. "The hospitals are making fools out of us by saying there is no space for the patients. I am going to expose them," she added.

OpIndia Staff
Actress Sambhavna Seth accuses Delhi hospital of negligence, blames them for her father's death
Actor Sambhavna Seth accused Jaipur Golden Hospital for medical negligence that allegedly led to her father's death (Images: Screengrab from Sambhavna's vlog. Sambhavna (left) Nurse that allegedly misbehaved (right)
1

On May 22, Actor Sambhavna Seth took to her social media accounts and alleged that her father was “medically murdered” at Jaipur Golden Hospital, Delhi. In the video, she accused the hospital of negligence towards his father who was admitted to the hospital after contracting a Covid-19 infection.

In the Instagram video with the title “They Killed my Father,” she wrote that his father passed away two hours after recording the video. “Losing my father was the biggest fear of my life which I have faced. Now I am fearlessly going to fight for the truth as taught by my father my whole life. I may or may not defeat these big sharks in this fight but definitely gonna pull them out of this godly water and show their real faces.” She added just like the world cannot be just black and white, every doctor cannot be equivalent to God.

Urging his followers for support, she said, “I know every one of you who has been to hospitals in these tough times has faced similar medical negligence but couldn’t fight for it due to various reasons but now we all can fight together by sharing this video.”

Sambhavna further informed that her lawyers have initiated legal action against the hospital and are in the process of sending a notice. She said, “My lawyer advocate Rohit Arora and Advocate Koshima, Senior Associates at Lex Laureate, are in the process of initiating the legal battle by sending the Jaipur Golden Hospital a Legal Notice.”

Sambhvna alleged negligence in the video

In a 7-minute long video, Sambhavna alleged that the hospital staff members were not taking proper care of her father. Accusing one of the nurses for misbehaving, she said, “The nurse asked me to take care of my father myself as she is busy. I want to know whom she is treating.” She further alleged that when she pointed out that the oxygen saturation was at 55, the nurse said, “it is good oxygen level.” In a tweet she claimed that the hospital was busy in saving the nurse.

One of the hospital staff was heard in the background who alleged that his father was removing the oxygen mask when no one was around. Sambhavna added, “I thought the hospital is close to my house so it will be better to admit my father here, but I was wrong.” The hospital staff standing there kept on insisting her to move out from the ICU and stop recording the video.

On May 24, she uploaded a follow-up video. She said, “You think that it was about the nurse who misbehaved. It was not just about her. I saw them misbehaving with other patients as well. When I saw my father’s oxygen level at 55, it was obvious for me, being a daughter, could not tolerate.” She further said that people are questioning how she reached inside Covid ward. She said, “Thank God I reached inside the Covid ward. If I hadn’t, you would not have seen the reality.”

Sambhavna’s vlog

She further alleged that the food that families bring for the patients is kept aside. “My father’s breakfast was kept aside. He had not eaten a single bite since morning or drank water.” She said she was not calling every doctor or nurse wrong, but there are evils among us. Her associate, Avinash, in the video, said, “We have all the answers to the queries that we are receiving, but as it is a legal case now, we cannot reveal everything as it will affect the case.”

‘My father was getting better’: Sambhavna

Sambhavna said that her father was getting better, and she made a video about it too. “Then what did the hospital do that affected my father’s health so badly?” she added. She alleged that the main doctor did not meet her. Only the assistant doctor came to talk to her on the day when her father passed away. She said, “The assistant doctor came and told me that I could not go inside as they were reviving my father and changing the course of the treatment. After 2 minutes, he said, ‘oh, your father got a cardiac arrest.’ They already knew my father was gone and were lying to us.”

‘My father was not given ICU bed’

She alleged that the hospital claimed they gave her father an ICU bed, but in reality, it was a makeshift room for Covid patients. She said, “My father was not even in the ICU. They kept on claiming they gave him an ICU bed.” She further added that her brother had sent her a video of the ward where their father was initially admitted. There were twelve beds in the ward, and all 11 were empty. “The hospitals are making fools out of us by saying there is no space for the patients. I am going to expose them,” she added.

Sambhavna further added that the fight was not over after her father’s death. The hospital allegedly took several hours to release the body. “The ambulance driver asked for Rs.30,000 and said he would do it in Rs.27,000 though the cremation ground was not even far from the hospital.” Avinash added, “no one knows if the body they got belongs to their family member or not. They are just cremating them after taking the name of God.”

 They asked everyone for the support and urged them to share videos of negligence they faced in the hospital.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘My father was medically murdered’: Actress Sambhavna Seth accuses Delhi’s Jaipur Golden Hospital of negligence

OpIndia Staff -
Sambhavna alleged that her father's oxygen saturation was at 55 but the hospital staff did not do anything, instead, the nurse said that it was 'very good oxygen level'.
News Reports

Jharkhand wasted 37.3% vaccines, Chhattisgarh 30.2%, much higher than national average of 6.3%

OpIndia Staff -
Union govt has asked the states to ensure that the wastage of vaccines is under 1%.

Tonsuring head, self-flogging daily, not allowed to take bath: Ex-Nuns reveal how Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity worked like a ‘cult’

News Reports Jinit Jain -
A recently released podcast titled "The Turning: The Sisters Who Left" sheds light on what went inside the walls of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity.

Viral claim about Gurudwara Takht Shri Hazur Sahib donating gold of 50 years for hospitals is fake. Here is the truth

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
“We have enough cash and are building 50 bedded Covid center," informed the institutions secretary Ravinder Singh.

Goa Police destroyed crucial evidence in Tarun Tejpal case, says Sessions Court, state govt to challenge acquittal

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The Sessions Court observed in its verdict that the crucial two-minute footage of the lift from the first floor of the hotel was deliberately destroyed by the investigating officer.

BMC Commissioner claims to have received Pfizer bid for Covid-19 vaccine tender, Pfizer denies

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal claimed that it had received a bid from Pfizer, the pharma company has denied.

Recently Popular

Opinions

The stand-off with Twitter is not about politics, it’s about a ‘messiah syndrome’: Read what it is

Rahul Roushan -
It is not BJP vs Congress fight. The Twitter battle belongs to an altogether different war, especially in India, with 'woke' support
Read more
Entertainment

Salman Khan sues Kamaal R Khan for Radhe review, KRK had called him ‘Sallu Daadu’. Watch review here

OpIndia Staff -
"Corona damages lungs, this film damages brain. To watch this film in corona times is as risky as going to crowded place without masks," KRK says while giving 1 star rating to Radhe
Read more
News Reports

Baba Ramdev fires 25 questions at IMA, asks if they have permanent treatments for diabetes, hypertension and insomnia yet

OpIndia Staff -
The sparring between Baba Ramdev and modern medicine practitioners has taken a new turn as the Yoga Guru has fired a letter with 25 questions to IMA.
Read more
News Reports

Punjab-based YouTuber Paras Singh under arrest for his slurs against Arunachal MLA, had said Arunachal was a part of China: Details

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent video, YouTuber Paras Singh had called Arunachal MP Ninong Ering as a non-Indian and Arunachal Pradesh a part of China
Read more
Social Media

Appearing semi-naked during class, sexual comments to girls: Students of Chennai’s PSBB school start online campaign against teacher

OpIndia Staff -
Students of PSBB Chennai called out one of the teachers for harassing and making sexual advances towards students. They have alleged that the school administration has been ignoring repeated complaints by students and parents.
Read more
Politics

Congress withdraws toolkit complaint from Delhi Police, invites Twitter to undermine India’s national sovereignty

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress party is withdrawing its toolkit complaint from the Delhi Police and has chosen to pursue the same in Chhattisgarh.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,567FansLike
548,430FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com