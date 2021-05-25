Tuesday, May 25, 2021
As #ArrestYuvikaChaudhary trends, actress apologises after video of her allegedly using casteist slur goes viral: What happened

Sharing the viral clip posted by Yuvika Chaudhary, angry social media users demanded that an FIR is registered against her and she is charged under SC/ST Act.

OpIndia Staff
Actor Yuvika Chaudhary uses casteist slur in her vlog, apologises after Netizens fume (source: India Forums)
299

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary, most famously known for her role in Shahrukh Khan starrer Bollywood movie Om Shanti Om, has issued an apology after she found herself in hot water for allegedly using a casteist slur in one of her new video featuring her husband Prince Narula, that kicked up a storm on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the actor apologised for using the word (bh*ngi) inadvertently as she was not aware of the meaning of the word.

“Hi guys I didn’t kw the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand love you all,” she wrote on Instagram.

The former BB contestant issued an apology after social media users, miffed by the actress for using a casteist slur in one of her vlogs, started trending #ArrestYuvikaChaudhary on Twitter. In the video which was shared widely, Yuvika can be seen filming actor-husband Prince Narula as he gets a haircut done. She allegedly used the casteist slur in the clipping. 

Sharing the viral clip posted by Yuvika Chaudhary, angry social media users demanded that an FIR is registered against her. They also suggested that Yuvika should be charged under the SC/ST Act for using derogatory caste reference, insulting the whole Schedule Caste community publicly.

Remembering how actress Munmun Dutta too used the same casteist slur in her YouTube video a few days earlier, social media users expressed their disappointment at the ignorance of such ‘literate’ Bollywood celebrities.

Before Yuvika Chaudhary, Munmun Dutta slammed for using the same casteist slur

It may be recalled how a few days back, Netizens had made similar demands for the arrest of actor Munmun Dutta, most famously known for playing the character of ‘Babita Ji in ‘Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chasmah‘ after Dutta had used the same casteist slur. She had made the comment while talking about her YouTube debut and the use of makeup for looking presentable in the videos in one of the YouTube videos uploaded by her.

Heeding to the online backlash, Dutta had immediately removed the concerned part from her video and issued an apology. She had said that because of the language barrier, she was genuinely misinformed about the meaning and the connotation of the word. However, once she was made aware of its meaning, she straight away removed the controversial part from her video.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

