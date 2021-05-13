Thursday, May 13, 2021
Amidst terrorist attacks on Israel, Khalistan supporters mobilise for Palestine: Read details

This is not the first time Khalistan supporters posing as Sikhs have come out to support Palestine.

OpIndia Staff
Khalistan Palestine
Khalistan supporters came out to support Palestine (Image: Ravi Singh)
2

Israel has been facing severe terrorist attacks for the last few days. Support has been pouring in for the Jewish nation surrounded by Arab countries from all corners of the world. While most Indians are actively trending the #ISupportIsrael hashtag on social media platforms, there are many trying to portray Israel as the aggressor, Khalistani supporters included, extending their support to Palestine.

National Sikh Youth Federation, a UK based prominent Khalistani organisation, wrote that they support Palestine’s struggle to resist colonial occupation and dispossession. They said, “From Khalistan to Palestine, we stand with the liberation struggles of sovereign peoples resisting colonial occupation and dispossession. Recognise that our struggles and our liberation are interconnected, think about our history and where we stood and where we stand today.”

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, UK Labour MP, wrote a letter to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and said, “We cannot stand by in silence, in the face of forced evictions and the violent atrocities in occupied Palestine.” In his letter, he asked the PM to inform the house about the actions the UK government is taking in response to “the illegal annexation of this Palestinian land, as outlined by the recent Human Rights Watch report”. Not even once he mentioned the atrocities Israel has been facing in the hands of Hamas terrorists for the last few days.

Ravi Singh, the founder of Khalsa Aid, has been actively supporting Palestine for a long time. In a recent tweet, he published a photograph of himself holding a placard that said, “Please stop killing children in wars created by grown men” and wrote in the tweet, “#Palestine #Gazza”, directing the message to Israel portraying them as the suppressors and Palestine as the oppressed ones.

Tweets dating back to 2014, the year he joined Twitter, can be seen in support of Palestine.

However, all the tweets he had put up where he mentioned Israel were only to condemn the Jew nation directly or indirectly. It has to be noted that Ravi is an open supporter of Khalistan and have spoken several times in favour of Bhindranwale on social media.

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party, Canada, also came in support of Palestine and urged Canadian PM Justin to stand against Israel. He said, “The threatened evictions of Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah of East Jerusalem during the holy month of Ramadan – or any other day – is deeply troubling. Illegal occupation, demolitions, and forced evictions must end. PM Trudeau must take a stand and uphold International law.”

This is not the first time Khalistan supporters posing as Sikhs have come out to support Palestine.

Some photographs of old protests against Israel from 2014 have been making rounds on social media. One of the photographs was first shared by a UK-based Punjabi singer Maz Bonafide in 2014.

He had written, “United all over the world.”

