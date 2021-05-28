Saturday, May 29, 2021
Home News Reports ‘Will they give livelihood 100 million farmers’: Amul MD responds to PETA India for...
Economy and FinanceEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

‘Will they give livelihood 100 million farmers’: Amul MD responds to PETA India for asking them to use ‘vegan milk’ after losing a case to Amul

Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) had dismissed a plea filed by PETA and two other organisations against Amul for saying that plant-based products can’t be called ‘milk’

OpIndia Staff
R S Sodhi
1

For the last several days, Islamist propaganda organisation PETA has been targeting Indian dairy giant Amul, asking them to switch to plant-based products from milk. Responding to their appeal, today GCMMF managing director R S Sodhi asked who will provide employment to 10 crore people who depend on the cooperative dairy sector, if the company stops using milk. It may be noted that the Amul brand is owned by Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

On May 26, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India had said that Amul can start making ‘plant-milk’ to produce its products. The NGO had claimed that Indian farmers will greatly benefit from vegan foods.

Today, it was reported that the PETA has written a letter to Amul MD R S Sodhi, asking them to switched to ‘vegan milk’. “We would again like to encourage Amul to benefit from the booming vegan food and milk market, instead of wasting resources trying to fight the demand for plant-based products that is only growing. Other companies are responding to market changes, and Amul can too,” the organisation said. They claimed that ‘the dairy cooperative society should benefit from the booming vegan food and milk market’.

Responding to such media reports on the letter by PETA to Amul, R S Sodhi questioned if the NGO will give livelihood to 100 million dairy farmers, 70% of whom are landless. “Who will pay for children school fee, how many can afford expensive lab manufactured factory food made out of chemicals, and synthetic vitamins”, he asked.

He also said that “Peta wants Amul to snatch livelihood of 100 mill poor farmers and handover it’s all resources built in 75 years with farmers money to market genetically modified Soya of rich MNC at exorbitant prices, which average lower middle class can’t afford”.


PETA lost case against Amul

It may be noted that earlier this week, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) had dismissed a plea filed by PETA and two other organisations against Amul for saying that plant-based products can’t be called ‘milk’. Amul is running a ‘Myths vs Facts’ advertisement, where the company had said that “plant-based beverages are impersonating and masquerading as dairy products”.

ASCI had found that Amul’s ad was correct, as according to Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) rules, plant-based milk is not covered under the definition of ‘milk’. As per FSSAI guidelines, milk is considered as a vegetarian product. Plant-based beverages also have proteins and beneficial minerals, however, most plant-based milks have lower protein content than milk, ASCI had observed.

The ‘Myths vs Facts’ ad by Amul

PETA, Beauty Without Cruelty (BWC) and Sharan India had also complained against Amul’s contention that milk is a complete food, claiming that it is not a complete food, is harmful to health and is less nutritious than plant-based food. But ASCI had ruled that milk can be called complete food as it contains all essential nutritive ingredients required for sustenance.

GCMMF had said that the ad was issued in public interest as several articles and videos were published against milk and defaming Amul recently. Those content had misleading claims such as “dairy industry inflicts cruelty on animals”, “milk causes cancer and various other ailments”, “plant based beverages are healthier than milk”, “plant based beverages can be legally termed as milk” etc.

Referring to the plant-based beverage makers naming their products as ‘milk’, R S Sodhi had said such companies are encashing the equity of milk to sell their non-milk products. He had said that these products are nothing but genetically modified lab foods made out of chemicals and synthetic materials by big companies and MNCs. “Indian dairy industry is a model of co-existence of humans and animals for centuries. But foreign-funded NGOs are running campaigns to tarnish the Indian dairy industry which unlike western world is not a factory farm industry. Cattle are part of a dairy farmer’s family, nobody tortures them”, he had said.

FSSAI proposes to ban use of ‘milk’ for plant based products

While PETA wants Amul to use ‘vegan milk’, the draft regulation of FSSAI for dairy products published last year says that non-dairy products like soya and almond ‘milk’ and non-dairy cheese and ice-cream won’t be allowed to use the word ‘milk’.

The National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India (NCDFI) has also filed a plea with Delhi High Court requesting to prevent the manufacturers of beverages or products derived from soya, almonds etc from using the term ‘milk’ and milk products such as paneer, curd, yogurt etc.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Will they give livelihood 100 million farmers’: Amul MD responds to PETA India for asking them to use ‘vegan milk’ after losing a case...

OpIndia Staff -
Amul MD R S Sodhi questioned if PETA India will give livelihood to 100 million dairy farmers, 70% of whom are landless
News Reports

How the Congress government backstabbed the Serum Institute of India during the swine flu epidemic

Dibakar Dutta -
Forced by circumstances, the Serum Institute of India had moved the Delhi High Court in June 2012 under section 9 of the Arbitration Act.

Home Ministry to soon come up with a comprehensive definition of ‘hate speech’: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Union Home Ministry has entrusted the Committee for Reforms in Criminal Laws to define what constitutes 'hate speech'.

Odisha won’t burden Central govt for Cyclone Yaas relief during the pandemic, will handle on its own: Naveen Patnaik

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said his state would tide over the cyclone fallout by itself without burdening the central government during a raging pandemic.

‘In the name of Jesus, I order corona to end’: Watch how Christian evangelist ‘professor’ uses the pandemic for religious propaganda

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In 2017, this Christian evangelist 'professor' was jailed for financial fraud.

Covid deaths: Rahul Gandhi says Congress govts are not lying but Union govt is, here is why it makes no sense

News Reports K Bhattacharjee -
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi held a press conference on Friday where he addressed the Coronavirus crisis.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
News Reports

Complaint filed against IMA President Jayalal for trying to abuse his position during Covid pandemic to spread Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
In its complaint, the LRPF sought revocation of Medical Practitioner's License of IMA President John Jayalal, alleging that the controversial doctor has openly declared his intention of using the pandemic for religious conversions.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Not just wanting to use hospitals to convert Hindus, IMA Chief Johnrose Jayalal also harbours visceral hate for PM Modi

Akshita Bhadauria -
As head of the IMA, Dr Jayalal has made his political leanings quite clearly. What is to say that his statements do not reflect his ideology?
Read more
Media

Fifty Shades of ThePrint: 50 examples of how the leftist portal is running propaganda in the name of journalism

Alok Bhatt -
Fifty examples of mischievous and misleading journalism by Shekhar Gupta run ThePrint in its propaganda against Modi govt
Read more
OpIndia Explains

‘Rats of Shah Dola’: How hundreds of children in the Islamic State of Pakistan are forcefully deformed and exploited as beggars

OpIndia Staff -
In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the microcephalic children find refuge at the shrine of Shah Daula in Varedia but are deformed and exploited to beg
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
549,274FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com