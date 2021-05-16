In a shocking incident, a family in Assam’s Bongaigaon has been arrested for disrespecting the Indian national flag after using the tricolour as a dining table cloth.

An image of Rejina Parvin Sultana, a resident of Assam’s Tengnamari village, serving lunch to her family on the occasion of Eid had gone viral on the internet. In the image, it was seen that the family had used the tricolour as a dining cloth at their residence. The family was seen feasting on top of the Indian flag.

Several social media reported the shocking incident and tagged Assam police to take action against the family for disrespecting the tricolor.

6 deshdrohi arrested for dishonouring the National Flag of India on Eid feast!



A shameful incident has been reported in Bongaigaon, Assam where a group of people feasted upon India’s National Flag on the day of #EID



Disrespect of our Tricolour will never be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/sSCUdPGscM — AbhishekkK (@Abhishekkkk10) May 16, 2021

The Assam Police, taking note of the complaint, swiftly acted against the culprits. The Bongaigaon police have now detained the Muslim family for dishonoring the Indian National flag.

The persons who dishonoured the Indian National flag by using on dinning table on 14/5/2021 in the house of Miss Rejina Parvin Sultana of Tengnamari village of Abhayapuri alongwith 5 others have been apprehended and a Case has been registered for necessary legal action. pic.twitter.com/6X0XXjUMw8 — Bongaigaon Police (@bongaigaonpolic) May 15, 2021

A case has been registered against Rejina Parvin Sultana and five others from the family for feasting Eid lunch on top of an Indian flag.