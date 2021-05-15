Saturday, May 15, 2021
Home News Reports Legendary Australian cricketer slams world media for 'vulture' journalism, says Incredible India deserves respect:...
SportsCricketMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Legendary Australian cricketer slams world media for ‘vulture’ journalism, says Incredible India deserves respect: Here is what he said

In a detailed post, Mathew Hayden, perhaps frustrated by the global propaganda on India by the western media, shared his perspective on the pandemic saying, it is not available to those sitting thousands of miles away.

OpIndia Staff
Australian Cricketer Mathew Hayden/ Image Source: ESPN
1577

As India battles the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the western media outlets have unleashed a massive wave of propaganda to humiliate and discredit the country in the global media. India, which has so far put up a brave fight against the Chinese pandemic, is also coping with a massive misinformation war initiated by the global left-liberal establishment.

Amidst all these, India is also receiving a lot of warmth from across the world, who have come to the country’s rescue by not only providing material resources but also extending their moral support to the country. The latest to join the global efforts to help India in its fight against the Chinese pandemic is Australian cricketing legend – Mathew Hayden.

In a recent post, the former cricketer has expressed his overwhelming support for India and slammed international media for criticizing the Indian government over its handling of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a detailed post, Mathew Hayden, perhaps frustrated by the global propaganda on India by the western media, shared his “perspective” on the pandemic saying, it is “not available to those sitting thousands of miles away.”

Hayden, who was in India to participate in the IPL tournament, penned a letter, saying, “India is in the middle of the pandemic second wave’s battering, as never seen before. As it battles the alarming spread of the virus, the world media has spared no time in lambasting a country of a whopping 1.4 billion where the sheer numbers make the implementation and success of any public scheme a challenge.”

Calling Tamil Nadu his ‘spiritual home’, the former Australian opener said, “I have been visiting India for over a decade now and have travelled all over the country, especially Tamil Nadu which I consider my “spiritual home”. I have always had the highest respect for the leaders and public officials who are entrusted with the task of running such a diverse and vast country”.

“Wherever I went, the people greeted me with love and affection, for which I remain in their debt. I can proudly claim that I have seen India up close over the years and that is why my heart bleeds to see it not only in agony at the moment, but also for the bad press that has been hurled at it by those who I am not sure to spend any time here to understand India, its people, and their myriad challenges,” he wrote in a column for the Institute for Australia India Engagement, a think-tank based in Australia.

Further, sharing his opinion on the biased media coverage against India, Mathew Hayden wrote, “As a cricketer and lover of the game, I have maintained my association with the sport which has allowed me to come to India to cover the Indian Premier League (IPL). Many of my fellow countrymen have also been playing in the IPL for years. In this context, at a time when the world has been shutting doors on India and lambasting the Government, I thought of sharing my thoughts while in India, to give a perspective not available to those sitting thousands of miles away”.

India appreciates Mathew Hayden’s gesture

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group took notice of Hayden’s emotional post for India and expressed his adulation to the former cricketer.

He wrote on Twitter, “Extracts from a heartfelt blog on India by @HaydosTweets. A cricketer whose heart is even bigger than his towering physical stature. Thank you for the empathy and your affection…”

Uday Mahurkar, country’s Information Commissioner also praised Mathew Hayden for his moving article on India.

Another social user opined that Mathew Hayden is more Indian than most Indians.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

The Hindu quietly changes headline after columnist calls Tejasvi Surya a virus: Here are her previous problematic comments

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindu published an opinion-editorial by columnist Vaishna Roy on Friday where it called BJP MP Tejasvi Surya a virus.
Government and Policy

Punjab: After Modi Govt implements direct benefit transfer, agencies procure record wheat quantity, 9 lac farmers receive Rs 23,000 cr

OpIndia Staff -
A farmer named Gurdip Singh from Chak Kalan village said, "I am very happy with this system with money coming directly. I sold my entire crop to government agencies as the MSP was also better this time."

5 years ago, The Week published an article insulting, mocking, lying about Veer Savarkar, today they apologise: Read full details

News Reports Dibakar Dutta -
After a lawsuit filed by Veer Sarvarkar's grand nephew, The Week apologises for a article on Sarvarkar published in 2016

Maharashtra wants Bharat Biotech to set aside 50% vaccines manufactured at the proposed Pune plant for itself: Report

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that he would request Bharat Biotech to reserve 50% of the vaccines manufactured at the proposed Pune plant for distribution within the state

WHO chief Tedros, accused of covering up epidemic in Ethiopia, wants wealthy nations to halt inoculating the ‘healthy’, donate to poor nations

World OpIndia Staff -
The WHO chief had come under severe criticism for their conduct since the pandemic broke out in China.

How NDTV played with words to give impression that Kerala woman died due to Israel, deleted and reposted, but still did not mention Palestine

Media OpIndia Staff -
NDTV subtly peddled an agenda trying to paint Israel as the aggressors and Palestine as the victim after a Indian woman died in terror attacks

Recently Popular

News Reports

Narcissism at its worse: After doubts were raised on the help being provided by Sonu Sood, actor gets called out for sharing cringe self-laudatory...

OpIndia Staff -
After making questionable claims on helping Covid-19 victims, Sonu Sood now shares cartoons that shows him as a God
Read more
Fact-Check

Charlie Hebdo cartoon mocking Hindu deities for Covid-19 crisis turns out to be fake? Here’s what we know

OpIndia Staff -
Some social media users pointed out the hypocrisy of these 'left-liberals', who were just a few months back attacking the same French magazine for publishing cartoons that were allegedly hurtful for Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

While Delhi govt was alleging inadequate oxygen supply, data show it was returning oxygen to suppliers, asked them to store the excess

OpIndia Staff -
Due to lack of storage plants and not enough demand, Delhi govt had returned oxygen and asked the suppliers to store them
Read more
News Reports

Harry Potter author JK Rowling gives six-figure donation to pro-Khalistani outfit Khalsa Aid

OpIndia Staff -
The Harry Potter creator replied to Khalsa Aid's Tweet, thanking people for buying a copy of her latest children's book The Ickabog.
Read more
News Reports

Audit effect? Delhi’s oxygen demand goes from 700 MT for 75k active COVID cases to 582 MT for 83k active cases

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Kejriwal govt had vehemently opposed the oxygen audit.
Read more
News Reports

Former pornstar Mia Khalifa falls for ‘toolkit’ again? Posts unedited tweet against Israel, later defends herself with bizarre explanation

OpIndia Staff -
Former porn-star Mia Khalifa accidentally revealed being part of an anti-Israel Twitter storm after she tweeted an unedited post
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,997FansLike
543,980FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com