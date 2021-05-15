Award-winning author and historian Vikram Sampath who had been battling COVID-19 for the last three weeks and was said to be critical is out of danger now. The author has taken to his official Twitter handle to give his latest health update.

“After 3 harrowing weeks of hospitalization & near-death experience due to Covid, really happy to be discharged. The long road to recovery given the extent of damage, but a major part is hopefully behind. I’m so deeply touched & overwhelmed by the deluge of goodwill, msgs, prayers”, wrote Sampath.

In his subsequent Tweets, the author thanked for the support which poured in for him when he was battling the deadly pathogen. “Koti koti pranams!”, wrote Sampath, adding that due to his lung weakness he could not reply to the hordes of wishes he received. “My heartfelt gratitude to everyone who stood by us & prayed!”, wrote the author.

Ever since the author was detected with COVID-19 infection and was admitted to the hospital for the treatment of the same, his regular health updates were posted on his Twitter handle.

On May 7, the author was shifted out of the ICU after his health conditions improved. “Mr Vikram Sampath is shifted out of ICU tonight to the ward. He is still under constant treatment & observation as he is v weak. Will require few more days of hospitalization & care. Thanks to everyone who sent their best wishes & prayers. We are so overwhelmed by your goodwill”, a Tweet posted on May 7 on his timeline informed.

Renowned author Vikram Sampath battled COVID-19 for 3 weeks

Vikram Sampath was hospitalised after he was tested COVID-19 positive. His duty doctor had informed that Sampath was being given the best treatment including plasma, Remdesivir and steroids and requests people to not send messages on his phone.

On April 30, scientist and columnist Anand Ranganathan had taken to Twitter to inform that Vikram Sampath was battling Covid in the ICU.

“Hang in there my brother. You are a fighter, the best and the fiercest”, Ranganathan had Tweeted wishing well for the author who last penned Savarkar: Echoes from a Forgotten Past (2019).