The debate around allopathy and Ayurveda is not new to India with the former discrediting the latter. After apologizing for his statement dissing doctors, Baba Ramdev has launched another attack on the Indian Medical Association firing 25 pointed questions at them. With these questions, Ramdev has tried to highlight the shortcomings of allopathy with him asking for permanent solutions to some of the most common diseases.

25 questions by Baba Ramdev

In an open letter addressed to the Indian Medical Association and pharma companies, he asked for permanent solutions offered by allopathy to treat most common ailments such as diabetes, hypertension and arthritis.

His questions read:

What permanent solution does allopathy offer for treating hypertension and its complications, Type 1, Type 2 Diabetes and their complications, thyroid, arthritis, colitis, and asthma? Just like allopathy offers treatment for TB and Chicken Pox, does it has any medicine for treating Fatty Liver, Liver Cirrhosis, Hepatitis?

Baba Ramdev urged finding solutions for the aforementioned diseases as allopathy is a field, which is over 200 years old.

Ramdev Baba’s open letter to IMA. Image Source: Twitter

Asking about non-surgical treatments for heart related problems which prove to be expensive for many, Ramdev questioned,

What treatment does the pharma industry offer to treat heart blockages? Does it also offer a non-surgical solution to Angioplasty? Does the pharma Industry offer treatment for Enlarged Heart and Ejection Fraction (ET) without using a pacemaker?

Additionally, the letter demanded to know about side-effect-free treatments and permanent cure for several ailments common among Indian people. His questions are as follows:

Does Allopathy offer treatment for reducing cholesterol triglycerides, which does not cause any side-effect on the liver and can it offer side-effect-free cure for constipation, gastric, acidity and increase haemoglobin? Does the pharma Industry have a permanent solution to cure headaches, migraines, insomnia and permanent treatment to improve eyesight and hearing? Can allopathy give a permanent treatment for Pyorrhea that can stop the weakening of gums and teeth? Is there a medicine, which can help a person reduce 0.5-1 kg every day without any surgical treatment? Can allopathy doctors provide a permanent solution for psoriasis, arthritis, white spot syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, spondylitis and turn RA (Rheumatoid factor) from positive to negative? Is there any treatment to reduce stress hormones and increase happy/good hormones in allopathy? Besides IVF, which is a very painful process, does allopathy offers any natural treatment for infertility? Name any medicine in the pharma industry, which can help reverse the ageing process of humans. Is there any allopathic medicine, which can help a person give up all substance and alcohol addictions?

He also raised a question on medical advancement which hasn’t been able to treat critical Covid-19 patients without liquid medical oxygen,

Does the Pharma industry have a solution to treat COVID-19 patients, without using liquid medical oxygen?, Ramdev asks.

Hinting at the innumerable attacks launched at him, Baba Ramdev also asked if allopathy has any treatment for the growing hatred and violence and also a cure that can put an end to the fight between allopathy and Ayurveda with the following questions,

“Mankind is walking towards the path of hatred and violence. Is there any allopathic treatment for the same? Does the pharma industry has a medicine, which can put an end to a fight between allopathy and Ayurveda”, he asked.

Lastly, Baba Ramdev posed a pertinent question as to why do doctors fall sick when allopathy has the solution and treatment for every ailment,

“If allopathy is capable of treating every disease and health condition, then its doctor should never fall ill”, Ramdev said.

Baba Ramdev’s remarks on allopathy

In a video that went viral on social media, Ramdev could be heard saying that allopathy is a hollow practice and that many people have lost their lives due to allopathic medicines.

To this, the Indian Medical Association took strong objection and even threatened to move Court if the Union Health Ministry does not take cognizance of the remarks made by Ramdev.

IMA issues press release over a video on social media where Yog Guru Ramdev allegedly speaks against Allopathy. IMA demands that the “Union Health Minister either accept accusation & dissolve modern medical facility or prosecute him and book him under Epidemic Diseases Act.” pic.twitter.com/FnqUefGjQA — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2021

The letter was ironically also signed by the National President of the IMA Dr JA Jayalal who wanted to use the platform of the Indian Medical Association as a springboard to share the “love of Jesus Christ” and be a “living witness to God and encourage young medical students and doctors to receive Jesus as their personal saviour”.

Health Ministry raised objection

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also took to Twitter slamming Baba Ramdev for his remarks against allopathy and sent a letter urging him to retract his statement.

Patanjali’s contribution to the fight against Covid

Patanjali has come under constant fire since it initiated a battle against Covid. Patanjali was the first Indian company to publish a research paper on the new Covid-19 drug approved by DCGI.

On May 8, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had announced that it got approval for an anti-Covid-19 therapeutic application of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

Before DRDO conducted trials on the drug, scientists and experts from Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, Jain Vishwa Bharti Institute, and Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences had published a paper in March 2020 on the possible use of the molecule for Covid-19.

Patanjali’s Coronil had received certification from the Ayush Ministry last year as Baba Ramdev released research on ‘first evidence-based Ayurvedic medicine against COVID’.

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan who was a part of the launch had then remarked that Ayurveda has slowly gained prominence in a host of countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Colombia, Mauritius, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and China. He added that across the world, Ayurveda of India is being institutionalised in the regular medical system and a doctor with a degree in Ayurveda is welcomed in many countries for the skill he/she possesses.

However, Ramdev’s sharp remarks against doctors and the Pharma industry is being objected by many since it has the potential to spread misinformation and involves risks.