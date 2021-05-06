Amidst the Covid-19 crisis in India, a new claim has been made by a Maulvi in Dinajpur, Bangladesh. In an undated video shared by journalist Swati Goel Sharma of Swarajya Magazine, a Maulvi was heard blaming Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati for the Covid-19 surge in India.

The video appeared to be of some Friday as he mentioned they had gathered after Friday prayers. He said, “We are ready to sacrifice our lives for our Prophet. Muslims around the world can tolerate anything, but they will not tolerate anything against the Prophet. We want to tell the Delhi Government that the reason behind so many deaths in Delhi leaving no space for cremation is Hindutvawadi.”

While claiming that derogatory comments against Islam and Prophet are the main reason behind the pandemic, he added, “Hindus, there is still time. Ask Prophet for forgiveness. Otherwise, you will not find space for cremation and vultures and hyenas will eat your dead bodies. If you want liberation from rebirth, read Kalma and become Muslim.”

Hindu priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati had allegedly criticized Prophet Muhammad during a press meet. As a result, several Muslim community leaders, including Aam Aadmi Party’s Amanatullah Khan, called for action against him including his beheading.

The members of Muslim community around the world are currently observing the holy month of Ramzan.