AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan called for the beheading of Dasna Devi Temple head priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati for his alleged critical remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

“We can not tolerate such impertinence for our beloved Prophet Muhammad. This hateful insect should be awarded the most severe punishment by slitting his tongue and neck. But the law of the land does not permit us to do this, we have faith in the Indian constitution, and I want Delhi Police to take note of this,” Amanatullah Khan tweeted along with sharing the video of Narsinghanand Saraswati where he criticised the Islamic prophet.

हमारे नबी ﷺ की शान में गुस्ताखी हमें बिल्कुल बर्दाश्त नहीं, इस नफ़रती कीड़े की ज़ुबान और गर्दन दोनो काट कर इसे सख़्त से सख़्त सजा देनी चाहिए।

लेकिन हिंदुस्तान का क़ानून हमें इसकी इजाज़त नहीं देता, हमें देश के संविधान पर भरोसा है और मैं चाहता हूँ कि @DelhiPolice इसका संज्ञान ले। pic.twitter.com/GGcKl3LsX8 — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) April 3, 2021

Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati was speaking at an event held at the Press Club of India when he urged Hindus to be fearless in highlighting the characteristics of Prophet Muhammad.

“If Islam’s reality, for which Maulana says, ‘If you speak about Muhammad, we will behead you’, Hindus should get rid of this fear. We are Hindus. If we can about the characteristics of Lord Ram, and other Hindu deities, then Muhammad is nothing for us. Why could not we speak about Muhammad and speak truth?” Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati exclaimed.

The Dasna Devi Temple head priest further said, “If Muslims come to know the reality of Muhammad, then they will be ashamed of being a Muslim.”

Amanatullah Khan, in the past, has played the ‘Muslim card’ to defend Delhi Riots accused Tahir Hussain, claiming that the latter was being punished only because he was Muslim, ignoring the mountain of evidence piling up against Hussain. Khan himself was accused of inciting violence in Delhi on the 15th of December, 2019 during anti-CAA protests.