On the occasion of the completion of six months of the protests against the farm bills, the protesting farmer organisations observed ‘black day’ today. Samkyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of protesting unions, had announced the ‘black day’, which had got the support of several non-NDA political parties including the Congress, TMC, SP, NCP, DMP and the left parties.

The protestors hoisted black flags at the protest sites on the borders of Delhi, and also across Punjab. As part of the protests, the farmer unions also bunt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and they were seen wishing the death of the PM.

#FarmersProtests WATCH: Farmers at Singhu Border, Delhi, protest and observe 'black day', as their agitation against Farm Laws continues. pic.twitter.com/hfc7dgQ1aq — Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) May 26, 2021

At Singhu border, one of the major sites of the farmer protests, the protesters burnt an effigy of the PM, and they were heard chanting ‘Modi Mara, Modi Mara’ at the flames.

Large number of protestors assembled at various places, completely disregarding Covid-19 protocols. Barring a select few, most protesters were not wearing masks, and none of them followed social distancing norms while chanting slogans demanding to repeal the three farm laws.

Farmers protesting at Covid Free Zone vro. Kumbh got the second wave vro. pic.twitter.com/J66jRc2r4Y — desi mojito (@desimojito) May 26, 2021

The protestors out on the streets even as lockdowns are imposed in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. Demonstrations, sloganeering and burning of effigies took place at the protest sites at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders, where farmers from the neighbouring states are camping for the last six months. In Amritsar, farmers took out their tractors with black flags on the streets. Moreover, black flags were hoisted on the houses in Punjab.

Today #FarmersProtests completes 6 months.#Farmers have been protesting since Nov 26 last year against the 3 farm laws passed by the Centre.BKU observed 'Black Day' and burned the copies of the law and Modi's effigy. BKU also wrote a letter to PM requesting to resume the dialogue pic.twitter.com/PIw7XoK54B — Shivangi Saxena (@shivangi441) May 26, 2021

Earlier, the farmer unions had planned a march to Delhi on the occasion of six months of the protests, which would have been a repeat of the Republic Day march. But later the unions decided against big gathering, and announced that black day will be observed at various existing protest sites and other places.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said, “We are also carrying the tricolour. It has been six months now but the government is not listening to us. So farmers are putting up black flags. It will be done peacefully.” He claimed that they are following Covid protocols, and the protestors are not moving from one place to another. He said that people are putting up flags wherever they are.

The Farmers have been protesting the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.